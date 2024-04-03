Your Spotify subscription may be about to go up in price

Audiobooks cost money: Adding audiobooks meant making deals with publishers. Spotify needs cash to cover those costs on top of what they already pay for music.

Record labels want their cut: Spotify hoped audiobooks would lessen their dependence on music deals. But record labels weren't happy about potentially getting paid less, so they pushed for higher prices to make up for it.





Credit: Spotify





The question now is whether users will consider having audiobooks a good enough reason to warrant a $1/month price hike, or if they will switch plans to stay at the same price point as before. It's also hard to say if people will jump ship over this.





Last year's hike didn't scare away users, considering that Spotify actually gained subscriptions afterward. However, only time will tell how this latest round will impact their loyal listeners.