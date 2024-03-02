Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Spotify launches special tier for audiobooks lovers, but it’s a missed opportunity

Wireless service
@cosminvasile
Spotify launches special tier for audiobooks lovers, but it’s a missed opportunity
Spotify has been trying to tailor its service to cater to all types of customers. The most recent change that will affect certain customers is the addition of an audiobooks-only tier for those who don’t want to pay for Spotify Premium.

Unfortunately, the price makes is less appealing that the streaming service’s Premium tier, which costs $10.99 and offers 15 hours of listening to audiobooks, as well as ad-free music and podcasts. Meanwhile, the newly launched Audiobooks Access tier costs $9.99 and offers just 15 hours of listening to audiobooks.

Comparing the two tiers, it’s pretty clear that for just $1 more you get everything that the new Audiobooks Access subscription tier, and unlimited music and podcasts with no ads.

Perhaps Spotify plans to change the price of the Premium tier to make Audiobooks Access tier more worthwhile, but that’s just guessing. According to Spotify, its new audiobooks-only plan allows listeners to tune into music and podcasts on its free, ad-supported service, while being able to listen to their favorite audiobooks at the same time.

While it’s pretty clear who this tier is addressed to, the price and the perks if offers are nowhere near what Spotify already provides to those who pay for Premium.

Spotify says that since it launched Audiobooks in Premium, it noticed a 45 percent increase in free users searching for and interacting with Audiobook content each day. That’s why they decided to add a new plan option, but the end result feels like a missed opportunity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level

Latest News

Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Tempting Amazon deal transforms the old but gold Garmin Forerunner 245 into a best seller
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Why is Samsung changing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date?
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Samsung's next Unpacked event might be coming sooner than expected
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Save £100 on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A54 through this limited-time deal at Amazon UK
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Appple's lavish AirPods Max are currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless