It's the perfect time to make sure that this feature on your Pixel's iconic widget is toggled on
Dec 25, 2020, 12:54 PM
Many Pixel users enjoy having the "At a Glance" widget on their phone. With a quick look, they can see the day and date and some weather information including the temperature and a cartoon image depicting rain, sun, clouds and rain. And the widget also looks at their Google Calendar app so that it can show any upcoming appointments. Such prime real estate on the phone, which is viewed by many, would be the perfect place to add some type of alert that requires the user's immediate attention.
If you want to make sure that you receive certain alerts through the At a Glance widget, long press on your Pixel's home screen just under the widget. Tap on "preferences" and you'll see three options to toggle including Calendar (Next upcoming meeting alerts), Weather alerts (Forecasts for severe weather), and Work profile (Next upcoming alerts from work profile).
Some in the southern U.S. are expected to experience unusually cold weather tonight and tomorrow (the forecasts calls for a bone chilling low of 44 degrees in South Florida on Saturday). It would be a propitious time for Pixel users to make sure that the settings for their At a Glance widget show that severe weather alerts are enabled.
