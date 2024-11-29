Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
The Black Friday Phone Deals are here
The best deals of the year are live today-only! Buy now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

This country becomes the first to pass a law banning young teens from social media platforms

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Home screen folder on iPhone shows social media platform icons such as Facebook, Instagram, and X.
Today, Australia became the first country to pass a law that bans children under the age of 16 from using social media. The law was passed Friday by Australian Parliament with the Senate passing it by a margin of 34 to 19. The House of Representatives voted 102 to 13 in favor of the legislation. Social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram could be fined as much as 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for failing to keep children 16 and younger from having accounts.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Platforms now have a social responsibility to ensure the safety of our kids is a priority for them." He also pointed out that the law supports parents who are concerned about how social media platforms hurt their children.

Know someone with hearing issues? On Black Friday, buy them the AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$95 off (38%)
$154
$249
Buy at Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, Hearing Aid Feature, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance, White
$80 off (32%)
$169
$249
Buy at Walmart

The law gives social media platforms one year to figure out how they can avoid penalties by making sure that they are following the new law. Despite the age restrictions, privacy policies were bolstered by the law. While critics worry about how the privacy of all users will be affected by the legislation, social media platforms cannot require users to provide government-issued identification such as driver's licenses and passports to prove that they are over 16 years old.

Australian parents might be pleased with the law, but the social media platforms were not happy. Meta Platforms which, owns Facebook and Instagram, called the legislation "rushed." Meta said that in the process of getting the law passed, lawmakers failed to examine what the social media platforms are currently doing to "ensure age-appropriate experiences, and the voices of young people." 

Digital Industries Group (DIGI), which represents the digital industry in Australia including social media platforms, said that questions remain about how the law will impact children and the scope of the legislation.

Recommended Stories
"The social media ban legislation has been released and passed within a week and, as a result, no one can confidently explain how it will work in practice – the community and platforms are in the dark about what exactly is required of them."-Sunita Bose, DIGI managing director

Sen. David Shoebridge, a member of the minority Greens party, says that the new law will do damage to vulnerable young people, mostly those in regional communities. He specifically focused on the LGBTQ+ community as a group that might feel cut off without access to social media platforms. There will be exemptions for services delivering health and education content including YouTube, Messenger Kids, WhatsApp, Kids Helpline, and Google Classroom.

"The core focus of this legislation is simple: It demands that social media companies take reasonable steps to identify and remove underage users from their platforms. This is a responsibility these companies should have been fulfilling long ago, but for too long they have shirked these responsibilities in favor of profit."-Sen. Maria Kovacic

Critics also argued that the bill was passed in order to sway parents that the government is protecting their children ahead of a national election scheduled for May. The critics also fear that once cut off from social media platforms, children 16 and under will turn to the dark web.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Google to be banned from re-entering browser market after Chrome sale
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off

Latest News

Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
Amazon is offering an incredible $145 Black Friday discount on a special Galaxy Watch 7 bundle
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
40+ best Black Friday phone deals to shop right now
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
New leak shows off the redesigned successor of one of the most budget-friendly flip foldables
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
The compact Galaxy S24 sinks to a new all-time low for Black Friday
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
Android Auto users experiencing a strange bug that adds an "oh" sound to the end of messages
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless