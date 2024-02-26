You will soon be able to easily copy and save a video frame on Android

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Apps Google
Grabbing the perfect screenshot from a video hasn't always been the easiest task on desktop or mobile. Although you could always use the usual screenshotting tools on either platform, it wasn't always possible to get a clean output without menus and player controls being visible, unless you cropped a significant portion out of the picture. Fortunately, this has now been somewhat remedied on desktop, and an Android solution appears to be on the way as well.

Grabbing a clean screenshot of a particular frame on a YouTube video, for example, proved to be a challenge without resorting to third party extensions that could take care of this task for you. Google fixed this on desktop via an update to Google Chrome that allowed you to right click on a video and select "Save Video Frame As...". This option would output a clean .jpg of the entire frame (without cropping) to your desktop. 

"Save Video Frame As..." option in Google Chrome Desktop

This feature had been spotted in the Canary builds of the Chrome browser since early last year by @Leopeva64 on X, who regularly scours the Chromium Gerrit repository for new commits of upcoming features. This went live for Chrome desktop, but there was still no way to do this on Android, other than waiting for the player controls to fade and then screenshot using the usual button combinations on your respective mobile device.

However, recent code updates indicate that Google will soon allow you to save video frames directly from YouTube on Android devices. This was also spotted by the same user via yet another commit on the Chromium Gerrit repo called "Mark copy/save video frame features as disabled on Android," with a description that clearly states "These features are not implemented on Android yet. To be prepared for the implementation, mark them as disabled until they are ready to launch."

This indicates that plans are in motion to bring this handy tool to Android, although there is no clear indication of how it will be implemented. Since YouTube has its own dedicated app on Android, my guess is that it will be part of the interface and added as an option within a video's settings, where you would normally choose the playback speed and video quality. This is just a guess, though, since there are no screenshots available as of yet.

