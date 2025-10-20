You shouldn't need luck to get Verizon customer service – but apparently you do
Long-time subscribers say carrier offered $20/month discounts but failed to apply them despite repeated contacts.
Verizon customers are fired up again, and it is not about dropped calls, bad coverage, or slow data. The frustration is all about customer service, and it is getting louder online.
Back in August, Verizon started notifying users that their loyalty discounts were being pulled. The irony? For a lot of people, those discounts were the only reason they stayed with Verizon in the first place. But not long after, the company clearly realized it may have pushed things too far.
But for some, that “promise” never became reality. One frustrated user took it to Reddit to vent, and the thread quickly filled up with others who had similar experiences.
Not everyone had the same bad luck though. One commenter replied saying their issue was fixed – after a Reddit chat with Verizon support.
But others pointed out that when it comes to Verizon’s customer service, luck really does play a big role.
And these complaints go way beyond loyalty discounts. Many users have recently shared stories of being transferred endlessly, charged for canceled services, or ignored after weeks of trying to fix billing issues.
Of course, Verizon’s not the only carrier catching heat for bad customer service. T-Mobile and AT&T both have their fair share of frustrated users too.
T-Mobile, for example, made headlines after reportedly charging a 20-year customer for a service that was canceled – and dragging the issue out for months before fixing it. AT&T’s had its own share of billing and support nightmares over the years as well.
It seems that across the big three, bad support stories are becoming all too common – from long waits and repeated transfers to empty promises that never get followed up on.
For some, switching to smaller MVNO carriers (the ones that use Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile’s networks) has been the solution. These smaller providers often get praise for being easier to reach and offering more personal support – probably because they simply have fewer customers to deal with. Still, they do have their fair share of problems with customer service, too.
If you are stuck in a customer service nightmare, users online suggest trying every channel – phone, chat, app, social media, even Reddit. Sometimes it’s all about getting lucky and finding that one rep who actually knows what they are doing.
The loyalty discount that backfired
I was promised a 20% discount on my account for my loyalty on August 6th. Still no 20% discount has been applied. I have made NUMEROUS calls, chats, scheduled chats and I get nowhere. Every time they say they have to send me to escalations and will contact me back and then nobody does! They’ve even contacted me on this app [Reddit] twice and then ghost me. What is the deal? Why promise something and you refuse to honor it. I didn’t ask for 20% off, THEY offered it, therefore it should be honored. I pay my bill on time (autopay) and I’m loyal, but get completely shit on! I was promised a call back yesterday at 2:30, the gal even said she’d be in trouble if she didn’t call me back. Well guess what? No call!! Are they really that hard up over 20% off? I no longer want to be a customer. They couldn’t even pay me to stay! Not that they care!
I had the same problem but they contacted me through the chat on Reddit and actually helped me. They had to manually apply it on one line but they took care of it for me. Sorry you did not have the same experience.
I have found with Verizon that you have to get lucky getting the right person on the phone. You might get someone who knows what they're doing, or you might get someone in a faraway land who has no idea how to help you.
I switched because I was told from multiple agents that I wouldn't be charged for an internet box when I returned it, only to have them charge me on my business account. Then I called to inquire about switching to a personal, the call got dropped, and they swapped me over without my approval. I called 27 times to have my calls disconnect every single time, with the last I actually got a manager to call me who disconnected the call 2 1/2 mins in. So after two months of this, I finally reported them to the BBB. I am awaiting a response from Verizon Business, they emailed me saying they would call me on Monday. To no surprise, I did not receive a call..
It’s wild seeing long-time customers – some who’ve been loyal for decades – walk away just because no one at Verizon could fix what should’ve been a simple problem.
Verizon isn’t the only one in hot water
Smaller carriers might sometimes be the better option
Because despite all the horror stories, there are good support agents out there – you just have to reach the right one.
