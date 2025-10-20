You shouldn't need luck to get Verizon customer service – but apparently you do

The loyalty discount that backfired

Verizon



Not everyone had the same bad luck though. One commenter replied saying their issue was fixed – after a Reddit chat with Verizon support.



Not everyone had the same bad luck though. One commenter replied saying their issue was fixed – after a Reddit chat with Verizon support.



But others pointed out that when it comes to Verizon ’s customer service, luck really does play a big role.







And these complaints go way beyond loyalty discounts. Many users have recently shared stories of being transferred endlessly, charged for canceled services, or ignored after weeks of trying to fix billing issues.









Have you ever had a bad customer service experience with your carrier? Yes, and it was a nightmare. A few times, but it got sorted out. Nope, my carrier’s support is great. Haven’t needed to contact them yet. Yes, and it was a nightmare. 0% A few times, but it got sorted out. 0% Nope, my carrier’s support is great. 0% Haven’t needed to contact them yet. 100%

Smaller carriers might sometimes be the better option

For some, switching to smaller MVNO carriers (the ones that use Verizon , AT&T , or T-Mobile ’s networks) has been the solution. These smaller providers often get praise for being easier to reach and offering more personal support – probably because they simply have fewer customers to deal with. Still, they do have their fair share of problems with customer service, too. For some, switching to smaller MVNO carriers (the ones that use, or’s networks) has been the solution. These smaller providers often get praise for being easier to reach and offering more personal support – probably because they simply have fewer customers to deal with. Still, they do have their fair share of problems with customer service, too.



If you are stuck in a customer service nightmare, users online suggest trying every channel – phone, chat, app, social media, even Reddit. Sometimes it’s all about getting lucky and finding that one rep who actually knows what they are doing.



Because despite all the horror stories, there are good support agents out there – you just have to reach the right one.







