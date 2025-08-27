Verizon is back to handing out the loyalty discounts it wanted to get rid of, just be wary of the usual trick
You are now once again eligible to receive a Verizon loyalty discount like the good "old" days.
Verizon overplayed its hand a while back, informing its customers that it would be disabling their loyalty discounts, which is the sole reason many people were staying with the carrier. That didn’t really pan out the way Verizon had wanted, however, and now the company seems to be doing what it used to do before: desperately trying to retain existing customers.
Of course, as per usual, you should remain on the lookout for representatives trying to upsell you on other extras that you don’t need. Simply ask for the discount and nothing else, and you’ll have a cheaper monthly plan just like that.
What’s surprising is that recent murmurs from Verizon customer representatives have hinted at a new Verizon loyalty discount as well. This discount was supposed to streamline the process of the carrier’s users being awarded discounts, as each discount would be unique to its respective individual.
Either this means that those representatives were mistaken, or it means that Verizon is still operating without any plan for how customers get discounts.
All of these recent developments at Verizon have really hurt the company overall, in my opinion. It is the only carrier out of the big three that is actively losing subscribers each quarter.
Many people have claimed that the only reason they’re sticking around is because of cheaper plans. But many others have said that Verizon is still the best network in their area. There’s a reason that Verizon is still as big as it is, and I just wish that it would stop making these silly mistakes and just go back to being the carrier that it once was.
Verizon recently admitted that its users don’t want to have to deal with AI-powered customer service, and vowed to improve on that front. After what T-Mobile has been doing with T-Life, the “un-carrier” title may become available again.
Verizon users are now once again apparently receiving texts promising them the usual $20 off each month on every line for a whole year because they’re a “valued customer”. This is something that Verizon did a lot of before it announced the cancellations of these discounts, and now it’s back to square one.
Of course, as per usual, you should remain on the lookout for representatives trying to upsell you on other extras that you don’t need. Simply ask for the discount and nothing else, and you’ll have a cheaper monthly plan just like that.
What’s surprising is that recent murmurs from Verizon customer representatives have hinted at a new Verizon loyalty discount as well. This discount was supposed to streamline the process of the carrier’s users being awarded discounts, as each discount would be unique to its respective individual.
Either this means that those representatives were mistaken, or it means that Verizon is still operating without any plan for how customers get discounts.
Verizon remains a massive network across the U.S. | Image credit — PhoneArena
All of these recent developments at Verizon have really hurt the company overall, in my opinion. It is the only carrier out of the big three that is actively losing subscribers each quarter.
Many people have claimed that the only reason they’re sticking around is because of cheaper plans. But many others have said that Verizon is still the best network in their area. There’s a reason that Verizon is still as big as it is, and I just wish that it would stop making these silly mistakes and just go back to being the carrier that it once was.
Verizon recently admitted that its users don’t want to have to deal with AI-powered customer service, and vowed to improve on that front. After what T-Mobile has been doing with T-Life, the “un-carrier” title may become available again.
And, in my honest opinion, Verizon really has a chance to turn things around and become the new un-carrier. It just needs to get its priorities straight.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: