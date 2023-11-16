You may soon be able to hide the "At a Glance" widget on Pixels





However, as spotted by However, as spotted by Mishaal Rahman Android 14 's latest beta includes a hidden toggle that will allow you to completely hide the "At a Glance" widget from the home screen, thus freeing that space up for other app icons and/or widgets. This is a change that is expected to be welcomed by many Pixel phone users that would like more control over the way their device's home screen looks.









However, it's important to note that this change is still a few months away from being available to the general public. The Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 update is currently only available to developers and beta testers, and the "Add At a Glance to home screen" settings toggle is still not active. Furthermore, The final release of Android 14 QPR beta builds is not expected to be released until next year.





Historically, customization options on the Pixel launcher had been pretty limited, with some users having to opt for using a third party launcher that offers more flexibility. For Pixel phone owners, hiding the At a Glance widget will open new possibilities and might entice them to give the out of the box experience a chance. Now, if only the Pixel launcher would also support icon packs, then we'd really be in business.

