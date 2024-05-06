You may soon be able to add YouTube Music as a Google Gemini extension









As an example, imagine asking Gemini to play your workout playlist or to find some relaxing background music. If it does its job, Gemini would then tap directly into your YouTube Music library to fulfill those requests. It's more than just search, though, as Gemini can learn your preferences over time, suggesting new music or curating radio stations tailored to your taste.

Credit: Android Authority

From the findings of this extension, once activated by AssembleDebug in the Google app (v15.17.28.29.arm64), it looks like it goes beyond simply setting YouTube Music as your default music app. It refines Gemini searches with targeted information from YouTube Music, which seems like a much more integrated approach. Google Workspace users might already be familiar with the concept, as there's an extension that allows Gemini to summarize documents and emails, just like the Google Maps extension provides geographically relevant information.



While the YouTube Music extension isn't live just yet, its current state showing quite a bit of polish already in place, hints that a soon-to-be launch could be imminent. This move speaks to Google's determination to position Gemini as a leading AI solution. With the current trend of rapidly developing AI-powered chatbots, offering unique and integrated features like this could be a significant differentiating factor for Google's Gemini.