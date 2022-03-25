 You could have a phone with a color-altering leather back - PhoneArena

You could have a phone with a color-altering leather back

Preslav Mladenov
The truth is that it's not only the phone's specs that matter. A cool design is also important for a phone to be successful. A cool design feature, for example, is having your phone change its color when you expose it to sunlight. Now, changing colors is a trick that only phones with plastic or glass backs can do, but Infinix, a Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer, has found a way for phones with leather backs to also change their colors when exposed to sunlight (via Android Authority).

The world's first "Future Light-Painting Leather," as Infinix calls it, is a faux leather back that, when exposed to UV light, changes its color just like the Vivo V23 and Realme 9 Pro. When the leather is brought back inside, it goes back to its original color.

But how does Infinix's leather back change its color? In its announcement, Infinix explained that its Future Light-Painting Leather has photochromic polymers integrated inside, and when the leather is exposed to UV light, the molecular structure changes and causes a change in color. Infinix further explains that this is a "passive color-changing technology" and doesn't use additional energy from the phone.

Also, according to Infinix, with Future Light-Painting Leather, users will be able to create different patterns on their phones' backs, thus "giving users endless possibilities to customize their device."

In the announcement for Future Light-Painting Leather, Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director of Infinix, stated, "Infinix seeks to improve the aesthetic experience of the modern-day smartphone through the use of innovative materials and fresh new colors. With Future Light-Painting Leather technology, users can experience satisfying color-changing as well as custom patterns created by shading light on the back cover of their smartphone. It introduces a unique way for our customers to interact with their smartphone and to express themselves."

Infinix said that its Future Light-Painting Leather will be available in future Infinix phones, but it didn't specify when we could expect the company to release these phones.

