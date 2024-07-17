Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day lets you save a bunch on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you get one right now

You can save 36% on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 during Prime Day
These two days, we are seeing awesome tech deals, including Prime Day phone deals that you shouldn't miss out on! For example, don't overlook the discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 either.

You can snag the clamshell foldable for under $640 right now, meaning it comes with a generous 36% discount! It's still one of the best foldable phones around, even though Samsung just unveiled the next generation.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 is down by 36% on Prime Day!

Thinking about diving into the world of foldable phones? Now might be the perfect moment, with last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 available at a $360 discount during Prime Day! This deal is only valid for two days, so act fast!
$360 off (36%)
$639 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon


If you're nostalgic for the simplicity of old flip phones but crave the latest tech and features, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the perfect choice. It features a 3.4-inch cover display and a spacious 6.7-inch inner foldable display with vibrant colors, bright enough for outdoor use.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also packed with AI features, as Samsung has already rolled out its Galaxy AI to last year’s foldables. This includes AI capabilities like Live Translate, Circle to Search, AI photo editors, and much more.

Like most modern flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features only two cameras due to space constraints. While its camera performance isn't the best among flagship phones, it surpasses most other clamshell foldables available.

You can find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, making the Z Flip 5 a powerhouse in the flip phone category for performance and speed. During Prime Day, the deal is available for the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, which should be enough for all your needs. 

Samsung promises four years of major OS updates for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which means it will receive support until 2027 or it will get Android 17 as a last update. Just remember, Android 15 hasn't been officially released yet.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, even though not Samsung's latest flip foldable, offers a good deal with a 25% discount. It's a great choice if you're looking to experience the foldable form factor without spending a four-digit sum.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

