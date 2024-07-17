Amazon Prime Day lets you save a bunch on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 if you get one right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These two days, we are seeing awesome tech deals, including Prime Day phone deals that you shouldn't miss out on! For example, don't overlook the discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 either.
You can snag the clamshell foldable for under $640 right now, meaning it comes with a generous 36% discount! It's still one of the best foldable phones around, even though Samsung just unveiled the next generation.
If you're nostalgic for the simplicity of old flip phones but crave the latest tech and features, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the perfect choice. It features a 3.4-inch cover display and a spacious 6.7-inch inner foldable display with vibrant colors, bright enough for outdoor use.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also packed with AI features, as Samsung has already rolled out its Galaxy AI to last year’s foldables. This includes AI capabilities like Live Translate, Circle to Search, AI photo editors, and much more.
You can find the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood, making the Z Flip 5 a powerhouse in the flip phone category for performance and speed. During Prime Day, the deal is available for the version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, which should be enough for all your needs.
Samsung promises four years of major OS updates for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which means it will receive support until 2027 or it will get Android 17 as a last update. Just remember, Android 15 hasn't been officially released yet.
Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, even though not Samsung's latest flip foldable, offers a good deal with a 25% discount. It's a great choice if you're looking to experience the foldable form factor without spending a four-digit sum.
Like most modern flip phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features only two cameras due to space constraints. While its camera performance isn't the best among flagship phones, it surpasses most other clamshell foldables available.
