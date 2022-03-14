You can now use Amazon Alexa on the latest Fossil and Skagen smartwatches

You can now use Amazon Alexa on the latest Fossil and Skagen smartwatches0
Previously, for example, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 already had a pre-installed Amazon Alexa app, which upon opening, displayed a message saying "coming soon." So, Gen 6 smartwatch users had the app installed, but the service was unavailable until now.
Although Amazon Alexa came preinstalled on the Gen 6 Fossil and Skagen smartwatches, no one knew when Fossil would make Amazon Alexa available. At the beginning of 2022, Fossil only said in a statement, "Alexa will be launching in the first half of this year on our Gen 6 devices, with opportunity to roll out on future devices. We’ll have more information closer to launch!"
So, it's really a good thing that we only had to wait three months for Fossil to properly make Amazon Alexa available for its Gen 6 Fossil and Skagen smartwatches. Unfortunately, although it is very likely, there has been no confirmation from Fossil as to whether Amazon Alexa will be available for earlier Fossil and Skagen smartwatches as well.
To begin using Amazon Alexa as your voice assistant on your Gen 6 Fossil or Skagen smartwatch, give Amazon Alexa the necessary permissions to access the system and download the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone. After that, link your smartwatch to your Amazon account, and on your phone, open the Alexa app, go to “Devices,” then “Add Device, ” and choose “Smartwatch.”
