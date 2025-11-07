Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Your next Kindle read might be AI-translated

Amazon’s new Kindle Translate lets authors reach global readers.

Amazon
Your next Kindle read might be AI-translated
Amazon is making it easier for self-publishing authors to reach a global audience – with a little help from AI.

Kindle Translate: AI brings books to more readers


If you’ve been paying attention, you know big tech is pouring AI into pretty much everything, and e-books are no exception. Amazon just announced Kindle Translate, an AI-powered translation service for authors using Kindle Direct Publishing.

The service is currently in beta, handling translations between English and Spanish, as well as English and German, with more languages expected to roll out later.

Right now, less than 5% of Amazon’s titles are available in multiple languages, so there’s a massive opportunity for authors to reach more readers.

Of course, AI isn’t perfect – errors can creep in. To help with that, Amazon lets authors preview their translations before publishing. If you’re not fluent in the language, though, you’d still need a human translator to make sure it’s truly accurate. Amazon says translations are “automatically evaluated for accuracy,” but hasn’t shared exactly how that works.

Authors can manage everything from the Kindle Direct Publishing portal – choosing languages, setting prices, and publishing their translated work. Readers will see AI-translated books clearly marked as “Kindle Translate” and can even preview samples before buying, which I think is great. I wouldn’t want to get something that’s barely readable because of a bad translation.

Free for now – but probably not forever



Currently, the Kindle translation service is free, which could be a big deal for self-publishing authors. I mean, sure, there are other AI translation tools out there, but they can be pricey.

Also, by offering its own service, Amazon keeps the authors in its ecosystem all the way. And once the beta ends and more languages are added, I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes with a price tag.

Do you trust AI translations for reading a book in another language?

Vote View Result

AI vs human translation


Some people – me included – will always raise eyebrows at AI translations, especially for fiction and literary works. Human translators are still far better at capturing nuance, tone, and subtle meaning. I’ve seen AI translations that completely miss the original intent. I mean, “Lost in translation” has never felt more real.

That said, AI is improving fast. With Amazon putting resources into its AI efforts, I wouldn’t be shocked if Kindle Translate starts producing high-quality translations that actually do justice to the originals in the near future.

