Meta is cashing in billions on the scam ads you keep seeing on Facebook and Instagram

Regulators are turning up the heat

These revelations come as regulators worldwide push Meta to do more to protect users from online scams.



The company is racing competitors, investing heavily in AI, and planning as much as $72 billion in capital expenditures this year, all while promising to cut the share of Facebook and Instagram revenue coming from scam ads. So, whether that actually happens remains uncertain.



Users need real protection

Honestly, I think it’s clear that stronger regulatory pressure is needed on big tech giants like Meta – and



The documents span 2021 to this year, coming from finance, lobbying, engineering, and safety teams, showing both how Meta measures the scale of abuse and how reluctant it has been to crack down in ways that might hurt its revenue.The report highlights processes that allow repeat offenders to keep buying ads. For example, a “small advertiser” promoting financial fraud might not be blocked until flagged eight times, and “bigger spenders” reportedly could rack up more than 500 strikes before removal.It is a stark contrast to how Meta treats ordinary users. And it’s easy to see why – just four ad campaigns removed this year alone brought in $67 million. And internal memos reportedly warned managers not to “take actions that could cost Meta more than 0.15% of the company’s total revenue.”In an answer to all this, a Meta spokesperson said the company “aggressively” addresses scam and fraud ads. They also noted that the 10% estimate was “rough and overly-inclusive,” and later reviews found many of those ads weren’t actually violating any rules.