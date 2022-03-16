You can now buy a limited edition iPhone 13 Pro with an embedded famous signature

An iPad Pro with a piece of history on its back

iPhone 13 Pro models with real signatures on their backs

Caviar has taken Bonaparte's signature from a letter written by him personally and integrated it into an iPhone 13 Pro. The phone's body was constructed of 24-carat yellow gold, and the design, according to Caviar, matches the emperor himself. Of course, don't expect this model to be cheap. If you want to buy it, you have to open your wallet and cough up $75,090, as per Caviar's official website. Which, again, probably costs just as much as a family car.



If you are not a fan of Napoleon Bonaparte, you can buy an iPhone 13 Pro with the embedded signature of Elon Musk for $26,790, Michael Jackson for $24,540, and Steve Jobs for $26,790. But if you want to have the signature of another famous person embedded in an iPhone 13 Pro, Caviar can do so. On its website, Caviar offers to create a custom model for you. So, in other words, if you want a specific signature and a new iPhone 13 Pro and have the money to buy it, Caviar can probably create and sell one to you.

