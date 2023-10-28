Xiaomi Watch S3 is the company’s first HyperOS-powered smartwatch
Xiaomi had a major event in China this week where it announced a bunch of new products including a flagship, a smartwatch, an all-new operating system, a TV, a refrigerator, and even a washing machine.
We’ve already talked about the company’s next flagship, the Xiaomi 14, but if you’re rather interested in the smartwatch, here are a couple of important things that you’ll want to know before purchasing one.
First off, Xiaomi Watch S3 is the company’s first smartwatch that operates on all-new HyperOS, which promises a fluid and unified interactive experience across various Xiaomi devices. The newly introduced Xiaomi 14 will also ship with the same operating system.
Secondly, Xiaomi’s smartwatch sports an average-sized 1.43-inch AMOLED display that features 60Hz refresh rate, 326ppi, 600 nits and 256 levels of adaptive brightness.
According to Xiaomi, the Watch S3 introduces the company’s unique interchangeable bezel design, which allows users to seamlessly switch to custom watch bezels by simply twisting and setting.
The smartwatch comes with a wide variety of watch faces, including exclusive dynamic animation and sound effects. Additionally, Xiaomi Watch S3 supports over 150 sports modes such as outdoor activities, skiing, ball games, dancing, and many more.
Finally, Xiaomi revealed that its new smartwatch supports independent dual-frequency five-satellite positioning for accurate GPS tracking. Thanks to the L1+L5 dual-frequency GNSS chip, that smartwatch can employ all five major satellite systems when trying to pinpoint a location.
As far as the price goes, Xiaomi confirmed the Watch S3 will be available for purchase in China for the equivalent of $140. It remains to be seen when/if Xiaomi will bring its first-ever HyperOS smartwatch to other countries.
