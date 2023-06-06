Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival

Xiaomi
Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival
Exciting news in the world of foldable phones: a well-known leaker revealed Xiaomi’s clamshell foldable phone plans. Apparently, the company is currently working on a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z series. But will the device ever become available outside the Chinese market?

According to tipster Digital Chat Section, Xiaomi’s possibly already working on its third-generation folding phone. This means that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip could finally have some competition on its hands. Rumor has it that the device will be ultra-light and thin.

Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable design

Xiaomi isn’t the first company to try its hand at designing a clamshell foldable phone. Since their announcement in 2019 with the Motorola Razr, clamshell foldable phones have captivated a public that continuously searches for and demands more exciting gadgets to play with.

Those who didn’t fall for the ‘bulky’ design of flagship rivals like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Motorola Razr from last year, can now anticipate something new. As mentioned earlier, the device will reportedly be “extremely light and thin.”

Will it be something people can afford?

A big question everyone’s asking is whether the price tag of the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold3 will be something people can afford. Historically speaking, the company has exhibited the habit of launching an aggressive pricing strategy more than once, especially in its home market.

Another thing to consider is whether or not the device will be available outside China. Given the fact that both predecessors of the next foldable phone were China-exclusive, there’s little hope that the next generation will become available for European and American customers. Fingers crossed, Xiaomi might just prove us wrong.

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
U.S. financial agency says if you have money in PayPal or Venmo, get it out now
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Pixel 6, Pixel 7 users switching to iPhone, Galaxy due to serious bugs: Google is sabotaging itself!
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Save on the rarely discounted Google Pixel Watch now, get one at a discount while you still can
Save on the rarely discounted Google Pixel Watch now, get one at a discount while you still can
Check out the winners in the 2023 Apple Design Awards
Check out the winners in the 2023 Apple Design Awards
Apple iOS 17 blunder could make your iPhone unusable
Apple iOS 17 blunder could make your iPhone unusable
Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival
Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival
Take matters into your own hands and delete these malicious new Android apps before Google
Take matters into your own hands and delete these malicious new Android apps before Google
Carl Pei may have a surprise for the design of the Nothing Phone (2)
Carl Pei may have a surprise for the design of the Nothing Phone (2)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless