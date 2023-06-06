Xiaomi steps it up, reportedly in the making of a Galaxy Z Flip rival
Exciting news in the world of foldable phones: a well-known leaker revealed Xiaomi’s clamshell foldable phone plans. Apparently, the company is currently working on a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Flip Z series. But will the device ever become available outside the Chinese market?
According to tipster Digital Chat Section, Xiaomi’s possibly already working on its third-generation folding phone. This means that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip could finally have some competition on its hands. Rumor has it that the device will be ultra-light and thin.
Another thing to consider is whether or not the device will be available outside China. Given the fact that both predecessors of the next foldable phone were China-exclusive, there’s little hope that the next generation will become available for European and American customers. Fingers crossed, Xiaomi might just prove us wrong.
Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable designXiaomi isn’t the first company to try its hand at designing a clamshell foldable phone. Since their announcement in 2019 with the Motorola Razr, clamshell foldable phones have captivated a public that continuously searches for and demands more exciting gadgets to play with.
Those who didn’t fall for the ‘bulky’ design of flagship rivals like Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Motorola Razr from last year, can now anticipate something new. As mentioned earlier, the device will reportedly be “extremely light and thin.”
Will it be something people can afford?A big question everyone’s asking is whether the price tag of the upcoming Xiaomi Mix Fold3 will be something people can afford. Historically speaking, the company has exhibited the habit of launching an aggressive pricing strategy more than once, especially in its home market.
