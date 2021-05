Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch

Xiaomi announced last week it will celebrate the sale of 25 million Redmi Note 8 units with the launch of a brand-new mid-range smartphone: Redmi Note 8 2021. A Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi's smartphones have been quite popular in Asia, but the company has recently found new audiences in Europe.The already confirmed Redmi Note 8 2021 is expected to be introduced in the coming days, but that didn't prevent the Chinese company from revealing some of the phone's key specs . Unlike the original Redmi Note 8 which's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the 2021 model is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset Apart from that, the Note 8 2021 seems to feature the same specs as the original Redmi Note 8 that made its debut on the market two years ago. In fact, Redmi has already confirmed that the Note 8 2021 will sport a large 6.3-inch display with 1080p resolution and a quad-camera setup.We have yet to learn other details like the amount of memory and the size of the battery, but we don't expect it to be different from the original model. Just to recap, Redmi Note 8 is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery and packs 32GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM, or 128GB/6GB RAM. It remains to be seen what memory configuration Redmi will choose for the new Note 8 2021.