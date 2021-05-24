$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 24, 2021, 10:31 AM
Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch
Xiaomi announced last week it will celebrate the sale of 25 million Redmi Note 8 units with the launch of a brand-new mid-range smartphone: Redmi Note 8 2021. A Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi's smartphones have been quite popular in Asia, but the company has recently found new audiences in Europe.

The already confirmed Redmi Note 8 2021 is expected to be introduced in the coming days, but that didn't prevent the Chinese company from revealing some of the phone's key specs. Unlike the original Redmi Note 8 which's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the 2021 model is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

Apart from that, the Note 8 2021 seems to feature the same specs as the original Redmi Note 8 that made its debut on the market two years ago. In fact, Redmi has already confirmed that the Note 8 2021 will sport a large 6.3-inch display with 1080p resolution and a quad-camera setup.

We have yet to learn other details like the amount of memory and the size of the battery, but we don't expect it to be different from the original model. Just to recap, Redmi Note 8 is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery and packs 32GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM, or 128GB/6GB RAM. It remains to be seen what memory configuration Redmi will choose for the new Note 8 2021.

Related phones

Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 View Full specs
$185 Amazon $208 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 MIUI 12 UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is down in major markets like New York City, Miami and Charlotte
Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon is giving unlimited subscribers up to 12 free months of Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass
AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
AT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
-46%
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G quietly listed with €649 price in Germany
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G quietly listed with €649 price in Germany
Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame
by Joshua Swingle,  4
Apple halts sale of Hermès AirTag products; quality issues might be to blame
Forget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Forget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can
-$230

Featured stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless