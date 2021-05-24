Xiaomi confirms some Redmi Note 8 2021 key specs ahead of launch
The already confirmed Redmi Note 8 2021 is expected to be introduced in the coming days, but that didn't prevent the Chinese company from revealing some of the phone's key specs. Unlike the original Redmi Note 8 which's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, the 2021 model is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
We have yet to learn other details like the amount of memory and the size of the battery, but we don't expect it to be different from the original model. Just to recap, Redmi Note 8 is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery and packs 32GB/3GB RAM, 64GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/6GB RAM, 128GB/4GB RAM, or 128GB/6GB RAM. It remains to be seen what memory configuration Redmi will choose for the new Note 8 2021.