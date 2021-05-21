Redmi Note 8 2021 version is officially coming soon

The #RedmiNote8 has now sold 25M+ units globally!



As we celebrate this milestone, we're thrilled to introduce you to the #ThePerformanceAllStar – the #RedmiNote8 2021. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39RHoTC2Mb





XiaomiUI Telegram Group A report from theclaims that the device will have a 120Hz high refresh rate IPS display, with a waterdrop style notch for the front camera and speaker. A quad-camera system will be used on the back, with the main camera being a 48MP unit.





The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) should be powered by a MediaTek G85 processor, which is also found on the Redmi Note 9. 4GB of RAM coupled with 64 or 128GB of storage will be present, and a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast wired charging will keep the lights on.





The updated best seller also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website , where we can see the phone’s model number. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have Bluetooth 5.2 and run MIUI12 (Android 11) or a newer software version.





There is no information on what the device will look like, but chances are that it will have a very similar design to its predecessor. This will also help keep the price low once again, as the previous Redmi Note 8 was priced at around $180. According to the report, the device will be available globally.





25 million worldwide sales is a big achievement, but Xiaomi does not mention if it only counts Redmi Note 8 sales, or if the Redmi 8 sales are included as well. The Redmi Note 8 was a big success mostly because of its price to specs ratio, undercutting the competition. With Huawei’s post-Google struggles, Xiaomi has gotten comfortable in global markets like Europe, where its phones are gaining popularity every day.