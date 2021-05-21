$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Official Xiaomi

Redmi Note 8 2021 version is officially coming soon

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
May 21, 2021, 5:39 AM
Redmi Note 8 2021 version is officially coming soon
Xiaomi celebrated 25 million units of the Redmi Note 8 sold worldwide with a tweet, in which it also confirmed the phone will be updated for 2021. The company called the phone “The Performance All Star”, which of course implies what the 2021 Redmi Note 8’s focus will be.

A report from the XiaomiUI Telegram Group claims that the device will have a 120Hz high refresh rate IPS display, with a waterdrop style notch for the front camera and speaker. A quad-camera system will be used on the back, with the main camera being a 48MP unit.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (2021) should be powered by a MediaTek G85 processor, which is also found on the Redmi Note 9. 4GB of RAM coupled with 64 or 128GB of storage will be present, and a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast wired charging will keep the lights on.

The updated best seller also appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website, where we can see the phone’s model number. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) will have Bluetooth 5.2 and run MIUI12 (Android 11) or a newer software version.

There is no information on what the device will look like, but chances are that it will have a very similar design to its predecessor. This will also help keep the price low once again, as the previous Redmi Note 8 was priced at around $180. According to the report, the device will be available globally.

25 million worldwide sales is a big achievement, but Xiaomi does not mention if it only counts Redmi Note 8 sales, or if the Redmi 8 sales are included as well. The Redmi Note 8 was a big success mostly because of its price to specs ratio, undercutting the competition. With Huawei’s post-Google struggles, Xiaomi has gotten comfortable in global markets like Europe, where its phones are gaining popularity every day.

Related phones

Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 View Full specs
$185 Amazon $208 eBay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 MIUI 12 UI

Hot phones

