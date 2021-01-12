Upcoming Snapdragon 888 flagship from Xiaomi will be half the price of the Galaxy S21

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is going to announce a flagship smartphone next month without the price to match.



Redmi executive Wang Teng Thomas has revealed that the company's next handset, the Redmi K40, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . The Weibo post also says that the phone will have a 4,000mAh battery and the "most expensive straight screen," something which is open to interpretation but implies that the handset will also boast impressive display specs.



Per previous rumors, the K40 will offer a high refresh rate, probably 120Hz just like its predecessor.







Other than that, rumors point to 33W fast wired charging, a punch-hole cutout for the front shooter, a quad-camera array on the back, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



Now comes the best part. Thomas says the phone will cost 2999 Chinese Yuan, which is around $464. Of course, it may cost a little more in countries outside of China, but even then, it would be one of the most affordable Android flagships of 2021. For comparison, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 which will likely feature the same chip is expected to cost around $899.



That said, keep in mind the K40 will be more of a budget flagship and it may skimp on certain premium features such as LPDDR5 RAM and OLED panel.