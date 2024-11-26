Xiaomi to break free from Qualcomm and MediaTek with a mobile chip of its own

However, with reports suggesting the company is working on an in-house chip for its future devices, I think it is clear that it is making a serious push for greater technological independence.Yet, if the rumors turn out to be true, I think Xiaomi could opt to use its new chip on select devices while continuing to rely on Qualcomm's or MediaTek's flagship chipsets for others. Another possibility is that Xiaomi might follow a strategy similar to Samsung, launching its flagship phones with its own chipset in some regions while using Qualcomm's chips in markets like the US. Of course, all of this remains speculative for now, and we'll have to wait and see how it plays out.