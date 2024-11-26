Xiaomi to break free from Qualcomm and MediaTek with a mobile chip of its own
Xiaomi might indeed unveil its own chipset in 2025
A new report from Bloomberg suggests that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a self-designed mobile processor for its upcoming smartphones. This move aims to reduce the company's dependence on foreign suppliers like Qualcomm and MediaTek while also aligning with Chinese officials' push for local companies to decrease their reliance on US technology.
Sources familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity, reveal that mass production of Xiaomi's in-house designed chip is set to begin in 2025.
Creating a reliable mobile SoC is no small feat – it's both complex and costly. Many companies have attempted to develop their own mobile chips, but few have succeeded. In fact, only Apple and Google have fully transitioned their devices to their own silicon. Even Samsung, a leader in the industry, still leans on Qualcomm's chips for their superior efficiency and mobile connectivity.
Actually, when it comes to the best Android phones, Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chipsets are usually the go-to choice, while MediaTek typically serves as the top pick for mid-range phones.
Xiaomi is no exception, often being one of the first to launch phones with the latest Snapdragon chip. For example, the latest Xiaomi 15 series is the world's first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Xiaomi 15 Pro packs the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. | Image credit – Xiaomi
However, with reports suggesting the company is working on an in-house chip for its future devices, I think it is clear that it is making a serious push for greater technological independence.
Yet, if the rumors turn out to be true, I think Xiaomi could opt to use its new chip on select devices while continuing to rely on Qualcomm's or MediaTek's flagship chipsets for others. Another possibility is that Xiaomi might follow a strategy similar to Samsung, launching its flagship phones with its own chipset in some regions while using Qualcomm's chips in markets like the US. Of course, all of this remains speculative for now, and we'll have to wait and see how it plays out.
