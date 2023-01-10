A Xiaomi premium flagship with lens technology from Leica is being prepped for a showcase
After a delayed launch, the Xiaomi 13 series finally took off. The Xiaomi 13 Pro in particular impressed through the Mi company’s partnership with Leica, which brought a 1” sensor for truly next-gen camera performance, albeit limited to the Chinese market.
However, the story of the 13 series might still be ongoing. A report from 91mobiles states that a brand new flagship — possibly the Xiaomi 13S Ultra — may make a debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
However, the story of the 13 series might still be ongoing. A report from 91mobiles states that a brand new flagship — possibly the Xiaomi 13S Ultra — may make a debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
From the report, we know that the partnership between Xiaomi and Leica will return for this mysterious device. The two companies initially joined forces last year for the Xiaomi 12S, and have worked together numerous times since then.
The 13 Pro had many color options, so we’re hoping to see an equal amount on the 13S Ultra too.
Another rumor points to the 13S Ultra being equipped with a periscope camera too, possibly with the hope to rival the periscope zoom on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. If you are unfamiliar with periscope cameras, allow manufacturers to utilize optical zoom in their smartphones, without the need for extra moving bits or extendable camera setups.
With the Xiaomi 13S Ultra rumored to be the highest-tier phone from the series as of now, we can likely expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering it. Sources also point to it being equipped with a QHD+ display panel.
That being said, we don’t really know much else about the upcoming flagship. If we are indeed destined to see it unveiled this February at MWC, more details about the phone will surely start to surface as the time of the event draws near.
With the Xiaomi 13S Ultra rumored to be the highest-tier phone from the series as of now, we can likely expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering it. Sources also point to it being equipped with a QHD+ display panel.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro came with a 120Hz and a high pixel density of 521 PPI, and given that the 13S Ultra is looking like a camera-centric smartphone, we can possibly expect a solid performance out of its display too.
That being said, we don’t really know much else about the upcoming flagship. If we are indeed destined to see it unveiled this February at MWC, more details about the phone will surely start to surface as the time of the event draws near.
Things that are NOT allowed: