Xiaomi reschedules the launch event for the Mi 13 series, but the reason and new date are unclear
The Mi 13 smartphones are to be the latest in the competitive and capable flagship series, manufactured by Xiaomi. After they had their renders leaked last month, Xiaomi went ahead and announced a launch event, scheduled for December 1.
However, instead of bringing you the latest news from the event itself, along with any exciting details about the Mi 13 and the Mi 13 Pro, we’ve got to report that Xiaomi had to postpone the launch event, without going into details regarding why or until when.
As of the time of writing, Xiaomi has not yet revealed new data, nor gone into further details. Fan comments below their post seem overwhelmingly understanding about the change of plans.
If this is indeed the case, then as per Chinese tradition, we can expect a period of mourning for 49 days, which would mean that we may see the Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro become unveiled as late as January of 2023, but this is just guesswork at this point.
We expect the Mi 13 to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an AMOLED LTPO display with variable refresh rates, and support for up to 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. As soon as Xiaomi announces a new date for the launch event and the phones become revealed, we’ll let you know if that is indeed the case.
The recently leaked renders of the Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro smartphones.
The news came from Xiaomi’s Weibo account (translated source), where the company shared a simple message, expressing their regret to have to postpone the event and stating that they will update their fans about the new date and time as soon as they can.
There has been speculation online that the reason for the postponement is the recent passing of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, as Xiaomi made their announcement closely after the news spread.
If this is indeed the case, then as per Chinese tradition, we can expect a period of mourning for 49 days, which would mean that we may see the Mi 13 and Mi 13 Pro become unveiled as late as January of 2023, but this is just guesswork at this point.
We expect the Mi 13 to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an AMOLED LTPO display with variable refresh rates, and support for up to 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. As soon as Xiaomi announces a new date for the launch event and the phones become revealed, we’ll let you know if that is indeed the case.
