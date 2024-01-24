Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Xiaomi plans to return to the tablet market with some top-tier products

Tablets Xiaomi
@cosminvasile
Xiaomi plans to return to the tablet market with some top-tier products
Xiaomi’s Pad 6 series of Android tablets have been considered flagship products at launch, despite using older chipsets inside. For this year, the Chinese company plans to refresh the lineup and drop any compromises when it comes to hardware.

According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), Xiaomi will launch the new Pad 7 series of tablets as early as next month. However, this time around Xiaomi will use some of the latest and powerful chipsets inside its flagship tablets.

At least one of them, the Pro model, will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the regular version will feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is still decent for a flagship tablet.

Although the Chinese leaker didn’t actually mention the name of the tablets as being part of the Pad 7 series, it’s unlikely that Xiaomi will launch another Pad 6 series model one year after the first models made their debut on the market.

At least one of the tablets, presumably the regular Pad 7 model powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, is expected to be introduced in China at the end of February.

The more powerful Pad 7 Pro model equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and featuring an OLED display is said to be unveiled along with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship smartphone sometime in April. Both will be running on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS platform.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part
Apple cropped Vision Pro photos to remove key part

Latest News

A single iOS app glitch may have cost an Android user almost $8000
A single iOS app glitch may have cost an Android user almost $8000
X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US
X introduces passkeys for iOS users in the US
Check out Google's 'minty' new Pixel 8 Pro colorway before it officially goes on sale
Check out Google's 'minty' new Pixel 8 Pro colorway before it officially goes on sale
Nothing Phone (2) update brings more than a dozen improvements and bug fixes
Nothing Phone (2) update brings more than a dozen improvements and bug fixes
Skullcandy's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale at an unprecedented 30 percent discount
Skullcandy's newest noise-cancelling earbuds are on sale at an unprecedented 30 percent discount
Vote now: Pixel 9 Pro leaked design—hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 9 Pro leaked design—hot or not?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless