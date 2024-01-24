Xiaomi plans to return to the tablet market with some top-tier products
Xiaomi’s Pad 6 series of Android tablets have been considered flagship products at launch, despite using older chipsets inside. For this year, the Chinese company plans to refresh the lineup and drop any compromises when it comes to hardware.
According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), Xiaomi will launch the new Pad 7 series of tablets as early as next month. However, this time around Xiaomi will use some of the latest and powerful chipsets inside its flagship tablets.
Although the Chinese leaker didn’t actually mention the name of the tablets as being part of the Pad 7 series, it’s unlikely that Xiaomi will launch another Pad 6 series model one year after the first models made their debut on the market.
The more powerful Pad 7 Pro model equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and featuring an OLED display is said to be unveiled along with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship smartphone sometime in April. Both will be running on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS platform.
According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), Xiaomi will launch the new Pad 7 series of tablets as early as next month. However, this time around Xiaomi will use some of the latest and powerful chipsets inside its flagship tablets.
At least one of them, the Pro model, will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the regular version will feature last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is still decent for a flagship tablet.
Although the Chinese leaker didn’t actually mention the name of the tablets as being part of the Pad 7 series, it’s unlikely that Xiaomi will launch another Pad 6 series model one year after the first models made their debut on the market.
At least one of the tablets, presumably the regular Pad 7 model powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, is expected to be introduced in China at the end of February.
The more powerful Pad 7 Pro model equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and featuring an OLED display is said to be unveiled along with the Xiaomi 14 Ultra flagship smartphone sometime in April. Both will be running on Xiaomi’s new HyperOS platform.
Things that are NOT allowed: