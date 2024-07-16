Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this month
Chinese handset maker Xiaomi recently confirmed it will introduce two of its upcoming high-profile devices, the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip, later this month. Both foldables will be officially unveiled in China on July 30, along with at least four other products Xiaomi teased: Redmi K70 Ultra, Watch S4 Sport, Smart Band 9, and Buds 5.
Another piece of information confirmed by Xiaomi concerning the Mix Fold 4’s technical specifications is related to the chipset. The most powerful Qualcomm’s processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will be packed inside Xiaomi’s upcoming Mix Fold 4, but rumor has it that the Mix Flip will be equipped with the same chip.
According to Xiaomi, the Mix Fold 4 will be one of the thinnest foldables on the market. The device measures just 9.47mm when folded, which makes it a lot thinner than the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm).
That means that the Magic V3 remains the world’s slimmest foldable to date since Honor’s flagship measures just 9.2mm.
The upcoming Mix Flip will be Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable and, according to previous reports, it will be available globally along with the Mix Fold 4, another first for the Chinese company.
The Mix Flip is expected to be just as powerful as the Mix Fold 4, but due to the different form factor, the camera configuration and battery could be different. We expect Xiaomi to continue to tease both foldables in the weeks leading to the announcement, so stay tuned for more information for these devices.
Obviously, the stars of the event will be the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip, Xiaomi’s next generation of foldable smartphones. As per Xiaomi’s teasers, the Mix Fold 4 will be available in both blue and white colors, but prices haven’t been revealed nor leaked yet.
Besides the very powerful hardware inside, which also includes 50-megapixel main and periscope cameras, the Mix Fold 4’s other selling point is probably the form factor.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 launch teaser | Credits - Xiaomi
