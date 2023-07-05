Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 9!

Official: Xiaomi’s next foldable smartphone launches in August

Xiaomi
@cosminvasile
Official: Xiaomi’s next foldable smartphone launches in August
Previous rumors indicate that Xiaomi’s next foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 3, is launching in Q2 2023, but until today there was no official statement pointing to a release window for the flagship. Early this week, Xiaomi’s President Lu Weibing finally confirmed that the Mix Fold 3 is slated for an August launch.

According to his comments on Weibo (via GSMArena), the Mix Fold 3 will be the first smartphone to be mass produced by the new Smart Factory. One other important piece of information revealed by the Xiaomi official is the fact that the Mix Fold 3 will be equipped with cameras manufactured by Leica.

The partnership between Xiaomi and Leica goes way back to the 12S Ultra, the Chinese manufacturer’s first phone to feature Leica lens. Meanwhile, Xiaomi released a couple of other smartphones that feature Leica lens, so Mix Fold 3 packing Leica-branded cameras doesn’t come as a surprise.

As far as the other specs go, little else is known about Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable smartphone. Rumor has it that the Mix Fold 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and it will feature a 5x periscope zoom lens on the back. Design-wise, the Mix Fold 3 is expected to be thinner and lighter than the previous model.

Unfortunately, the Mix Fold 3 is likely to follow the same pattern as the Mix Fold 2 and remain exclusively available in China. We don’t expect Xiaomi to release the Mix Fold 3 globally, although surprises may happen.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
For a limited time T-Mobile's Un-carrier On suitcase gets a 54% price cut
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5: Samsung stole Apple’s worst idea - now everyone is about to pay for it
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless