Xiaomi’s Galaxy Z Flip competitor is real, but still months away
Xiaomi has already established itself as a company that likes to dabble in everything regarding the smartphone market, but there’s one segment where the Chinese handset maker is lacking, the flip-style foldable market.
Although there have been rumors about Xiaomi working on a Galaxy Z Flip rival, nothing substantial has emerged until recently. Thankfully, the moniker of the phone has been recently spotted by ITHome in an IMEI database in China (model number 2311BPN23C), so it’s safe to say that the “Mix Flip” is happening (via GizmoChina).
One other thing that’s been rumored about the Mix Flip is that the telephoto camera will offer 3x optical zoom. Other than that, we expect Xiaomi to pack the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside, along with a boatload of memory.
The bad news is Xiaomi hasn’t yet released any of its foldable smartphones outside China, so chance that the Mix Flip will be the first to break this unwritten rule are pretty slim.
Previously, the Mix Flip appeared in a render published by GSMChina, which was created based on leaked information from within the factory, according to the source. The render shows the front and back sides of Xiaomi’s Mix Flip, thus revealing a triple camera and hole-punch front-facing camera.
Rumor has it that Xiaomi will introduce the Mix Flip alongside also expects the Mix Flip to be introduced alongside Xiaomi’s 14 series, which is supposed to be launched in China in December 2023 – January 2024.
