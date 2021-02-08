Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces global MIUI 12.5 launch, promises better optimizations and battery life

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Feb 08, 2021, 7:07 AM
At Xiaomi's Mi 11 Global Launch Event, the Chinese smartphone giant also announced that its MIUI 12.5 Android overlay will be coming soon to many of its smartphones.

MIUI 12.5 brings better performance and battery life


Notably, MIUI 12.5 (an "intermediate" update to MIUI 12), will focus on system optimizations, which should result in better overall Android performance and battery life for the users.

In order to deliver an optimized system experience, we've rewritten our entire system UI, reducing core scene memory usage by 20%. And in recent tests, CPU usage is reduced about to 22%, while power consumption is reduced by up to 15%. This lets you enjoy a lighter, smoother experience, with significantly longer battery life.

The company also promised that due to these optimizations, users can expect faster screen gesture response times from their Mi smartphones.

MIUI 12.5 lets you uninstall even more system apps


While MIUI 12 already lets users uninstall plenty of the pre-installed apps that come with the smartphones, MIUI 12.5 will allow users to uninstall even more system apps.

Now along with the weather app, compass, Xiaomi's note app and more, users can also remove the default music and even file explorer apps. Core apps which can't be uninstalled can at least have their icons hidden.

Here are the first phones to get MIUI 12.5, starting Q2, 2021


The first smartphones to get MIUI 12.5 will, as expected, include Xiaomi's just-announced Mi 11, along with the Mi 10 series. The Android software update to MIUI 12.5 will start rolling out sometime in the second quarter of 2021, in two waves, to the following phones:

First wave MIUI 12.5 updates


Second wave MIUI 12.5 updates


Later on Xiaomi will also publish the release dates for even more devices that will get MIUI 12.5.

