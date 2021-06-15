$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi's second foldable phone to debut in Q4 with improved hinge

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 15, 2021, 6:13 AM
Three months after Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix Fold, the brand is said to be working on another foldable smartphone to be released in the coming months and a new leak has revealed some extra details.

Xiaomi's next foldable could take on Samsung and Google


It’s claimed that Xiaomi’s second foldable smartphone will hit shelves in the fourth quarter of 2021, meaning a release in either October, November or December. That’ll position it as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Google’s Pixel Fold.

The chipset is always one of the most exciting specs and Xiaomi isn’t expected to disappoint with its next foldable. The latest available info points to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 being used to power the phone.

It’ll be coupled with a 5,000mAh battery and a 108-megapixel main camera, per the rumor. Those specs match what Xiaomi offers on the original Mi Mix Fold, so it seems the upgrades will all be about the foldable aspects of the product.

The next-generation foldable is said to feature an updated internal design and improved hinge design. Xiaomi is once again planning to add two displays, only this time the larger, internal panel should offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

The displays themselves will be manufactured by Visionox, who’s also working with Honor on an upcoming foldable smartphone. The move means that Xiaomi’s next foldable is unlikely to benefit from ultra-thin glass (UTG) like Samsung and Google’s.

