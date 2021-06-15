Xiaomi's second foldable phone to debut in Q4 with improved hinge
Xiaomi's next foldable could take on Samsung and Google
It’s claimed that Xiaomi’s second foldable smartphone will hit shelves in the fourth quarter of 2021, meaning a release in either October, November or December. That’ll position it as a direct competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Google’s Pixel Fold.
It’ll be coupled with a 5,000mAh battery and a 108-megapixel main camera, per the rumor. Those specs match what Xiaomi offers on the original Mi Mix Fold, so it seems the upgrades will all be about the foldable aspects of the product.
The displays themselves will be manufactured by Visionox, who’s also working with Honor on an upcoming foldable smartphone. The move means that Xiaomi’s next foldable is unlikely to benefit from ultra-thin glass (UTG) like Samsung and Google’s.