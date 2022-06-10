Xiaomi made me give up my iPhone 13! An effortless transition to Android…
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A few years back when I first started at PhoneArena, I was kind of "the Xiaomi guy", since I was such a fan of the Chinese company and its phones back then. But in this line of work, you have to be neutral, so over the years I not only got to review all kinds of awesome phones from various companies, but more importantly – learn a lot about each smartphone company and its software quirks, design language trends, update history, and so on.
As I realized while using the iPhone 12 mini and later the 13 mini – turns out I actually love small iPhones. So much so that I figured I'd be rocking the 13 mini for a while, especially considering that the iPhone 14 series won't even have a new "mini" for me to move on to.
A quick word on what MIUI is. It's an Android overlay with its own features like a screen recorder, file manager, its own launcher. You may know Samsung's OneUI software – just like MIUI – it's essentially an overlay over Android. Many companies have those in an effort to make their smartphones more distinct and feature-rich than the average stock-Android phone.
Three or four years ago when I first started falling in love with Xiaomi's MIUI software, I actually resented the fact that it was clearly, and I mean blatantly trying to imitate Apple's iOS operating system. From the design of the icons, the look of the menus, and even the very similar gestures – it was clearly iOS-inspired.
But by now I strongly believe that MIUI has actually surpassed iOS in some ways, which is of course subjective… Still, just look at iOS 16 – Apple's recently-announced iPhone software update coming this fall. It now has a Lock Screen gallery with wallpapers and stuff? Xiaomi already had things like that many years ago…
And as a power user who loves customization, I know it's not a stretch to say MIUI is vastly more customizable, as is the nature of the Android running under it, as compared to iOS. You can really make your Xiaomi phone your own – delete most of the pre-installed apps, change your launcher with something completely different for a whole new homescreen look and feel, download and install apps from not-just-the-app-store even.
Without trying to turn this into a Xiaomi rally, since Xiaomi phones do have their issues, I'll say this – buying a Xiaomi phone usually means you're also getting a screen protector, a case, a charger (wow, right?), and these days it's often a very fast one.
You know what buying an iPhone gets you? An iPhone. And uh, stickers.
Something else that matters to me a lot is design. Xiaomi phones these days come with minimal bezels and most importantly – no notch, just a small cutout selfie camera.
I never got used to the iPhone notch, and I'm glad that it's supposedly getting removed later this year for the iPhone 14 series. It's not amazing that it actually took so long for the notch to disappear, while meanwhile Android phones went through several phases – notches, pop-up cameras, cutouts, and some are now objectively on the best option (at least from a design standpoint) – under-display cameras.
So while I was test driving the latest Xiaomi phone, I really enjoyed my time getting acclimated with MIUI, after having not used it for a couple of years. If it were a child, I'd say it's grown quite a bit. Because of all that, I'll be selling my iPhone 13 mini and switching to a Xiaomi phone, going back the way I started.
And I guess I am kind of done with small phones; returning to a large one (and Xiaomis are always pretty large) is now the refreshing thing for me.
First off, Google really pushes its app ecosystem on you, and on an open system like Android, that's not as easy to accept as on iOS. One of the first things I do with a new phone, be it an iPhone or an Android, is delete all the apps I know I'll never use. In Android's case those would be Google TV, Podcasts, Google Pay…
But while setting up my phone all the apps update without asking me, and lo and behold – those apps I deleted are back on my homescreen. So I delete them yet again. I start using my phone, and a "Finish setting up your phone" notification appears from the Google Play Store. I try to swipe it away but accidentally click it – and yet again, those apps come back on my homescreen, so I have to delete them a third time.
Google, tone it down, you're making it really hard for some of us to love Android phones…
That, of course, is just one of many examples, I won't even mention Android's weird quirks and occasional jitteriness and buggy interface moments, even if you're running it on a flagship smartphone. As much as die-hard Android fans will hate to read this – you won't experience things like that on iOS nearly as often, if ever. Not unless you're running beta software or something like that.
Some great Xiaomi phones you might want to check out as an example would be our recently-reviewed Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro. But of course, Xiaomi's not the only game in town. Moto pushes out plenty of great phones that you may want to check out too, such as our even-more-recently-reviewed Motorola Edge 30 and Motorola Moto G52.
Do you have a particular smartphone of your own, which isn't an overhyped and well-known brand or model, that you're happy with and wish to shout out? Join the conversation and share your experience with us in the comments section below!
