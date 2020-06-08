iOS Android Wearables Xiaomi

Xiaomi leaks the four different color options for the Mi Band 5

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 08, 2020, 9:59 PM
Xiaomi leaks the four different color options for the Mi Band 5
The next generation of the Xiaomi Mi Band fitness tracker is supposed to be unveiled on June 11th, just a few days from now. One of the few Xiaomi products that are sold in the U.S., this year's version of the popular wearable, the Mi Band 5, is rumored to be equipped with NFC, even for those models outside of China. This will allow the fitness tracker to work with mobile payment services outside of China. Last year, this feature was only available on the model sold dometically.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will reportedly act as a remote shutter for your smartphone camera and the big rumor has the device able to measure the user's oxygen saturation level. This is also going expected to be a big addition to the Apple Watch Series 6 this year. This feature measures how well a person's blood is being sent to his or her extremities. A reading in the 95-100% range is considered okay with a reading under 90% considered to be a problem. A menstrual cycle tracker is said to be part of the Mi Band 5 and the latest version of the device should support Amazon's Alexa digital assistant although Alexa will most likely be responding through the user's smartwatch.

The fitness tracker will monitor 11 physical activities including some new ones this year like yoga and indoor bicycling. That brings the total number of different activities tracked by the device to 11. Pricing is supposed to be in the neighborhood of 200 yuan (roughly $28 USD). Also there will be a new plug-in charging system for the device.


A teaser for the Mi Band 5 was posted on China's Weibo social media site today (via XDA) showing the color options for the new models: black, yellow, orange, and olive green. The latter is the only one of the color options that continues the same color from both straps to the side of the device; the others all have a black side.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)
Popular stories
iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4 XL vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: slow-motion video comparison
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless