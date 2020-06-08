Xiaomi leaks the four different color options for the Mi Band 5
The next generation of the Xiaomi Mi Band fitness tracker is supposed to be unveiled on June 11th, just a few days from now. One of the few Xiaomi products that are sold in the U.S., this year's version of the popular wearable, the Mi Band 5, is rumored to be equipped with NFC, even for those models outside of China. This will allow the fitness tracker to work with mobile payment services outside of China. Last year, this feature was only available on the model sold dometically.
The fitness tracker will monitor 11 physical activities including some new ones this year like yoga and indoor bicycling. That brings the total number of different activities tracked by the device to 11. Pricing is supposed to be in the neighborhood of 200 yuan (roughly $28 USD). Also there will be a new plug-in charging system for the device.
A teaser for the Mi Band 5 was posted on China's Weibo social media site today (via XDA) showing the color options for the new models: black, yellow, orange, and olive green. The latter is the only one of the color options that continues the same color from both straps to the side of the device; the others all have a black side.