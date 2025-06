Xiaomi launches a bigger, faster Android tablet with its own custom chip

Bigger display, thinner profile











More immersive media experience

Xiaomi is also stepping up multimedia. The Pad 7S Pro now features six speakers (up from four) with Dolby Atmos support, designed to pair with the larger screen for a better video and gaming experience. Combined with the 144Hz refresh rate, this could make it a strong contender for media-heavy users.



Battery life and charging also get a notable upgrade. The 7S Pro packs a 10,610 mAh battery, up from 8,850 mAh in the Pad 7 Pro. It supports Xiaomi’s blazing-fast 120W wired charging — nearly doubling the 67W top-up speeds found on the previous generation.



Productivity in focus



This is clearly Xiaomi's most serious attempt yet at making a tablet that can replace your laptop.





The Pad 7S Pro supports a new magnetic keyboard case with a fully adjustable hinge, designed to give users a full typing experience. It ships with a new version of WPS Office pre-installed and supports productivity apps like ZWCAD (for DWG files) and CAJViewer (for document conversion and markup).



The tablet also offers advanced cross-device features: it can mirror its screen wirelessly to a PC with just 41ms latency, supports keyboard and mouse sharing, and enables drag-and-drop file transfers between Android and both Windows or macOS systems.







Pricing and availability





The Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 is already available in China, starting at CNY 3,300 (around $460) for the base 8 GB/256 GB model. Other configurations scale up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A magnetic keyboard add-on is priced at CNY 1,000 ($140), and Xiaomi is also offering a matte “Soft Light” screen protector for CNY 200 ($30).



There’s no word yet on global availability, but if the Pad 7S Pro makes its way outside China, it could pose real competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 and Apple’s iPad Pro.

