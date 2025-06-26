Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Xiaomi launches a bigger, faster Android tablet with its own custom chip

This isn't just another iPad competitor. It's Xiaomi with something to prove.

By
0comments
Tablets Xiaomi
Xiaomi launches a bigger, faster Android tablet with its own custom chip
Just a month after unveiling the Xring O1 chipset in the Xiaomi 15S Pro, the company is already expanding its reach — this time to the tablet market. The newly announced Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 is the first tablet powered by Xiaomi’s in-house silicon, and it brings more than just a new chip to the table.

Bigger display, thinner profile



The Pad 7S Pro features a 12.5-inch LCD panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says this size strikes the “ideal balance” between portability and productivity when compared to smaller 11-inch and larger 14-inch tablets.

Despite the upsized display, the tablet is thinner than its predecessor, the Pad 7 Pro — measuring just 5.8 mm thick versus the 6.2 mm thickness of the earlier model. It does gain a bit of weight at 576 g (up from 500 g), but that's offset by the larger battery and additional hardware.

More immersive media experience


Xiaomi is also stepping up multimedia. The Pad 7S Pro now features six speakers (up from four) with Dolby Atmos support, designed to pair with the larger screen for a better video and gaming experience. Combined with the 144Hz refresh rate, this could make it a strong contender for media-heavy users.

Charging gets a massive upgrade


Battery life and charging also get a notable upgrade. The 7S Pro packs a 10,610 mAh battery, up from 8,850 mAh in the Pad 7 Pro. It supports Xiaomi’s blazing-fast 120W wired charging — nearly doubling the 67W top-up speeds found on the previous generation.

If the Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 launched globally, would you consider buying it?

Vote View Result


Productivity in focus


Image credit — Xiaomi - Xiaomi launches a bigger, faster Android tablet with its own custom chip
Image credit — Xiaomi

This is clearly Xiaomi’s most serious attempt yet at making a tablet that can replace your laptop.

The Pad 7S Pro supports a new magnetic keyboard case with a fully adjustable hinge, designed to give users a full typing experience. It ships with a new version of WPS Office pre-installed and supports productivity apps like ZWCAD (for DWG files) and CAJViewer (for document conversion and markup).

The tablet also offers advanced cross-device features: it can mirror its screen wirelessly to a PC with just 41ms latency, supports keyboard and mouse sharing, and enables drag-and-drop file transfers between Android and both Windows or macOS systems.

Pricing and availability


The Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro 12.5 is already available in China, starting at CNY 3,300 (around $460) for the base 8 GB/256 GB model. Other configurations scale up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A magnetic keyboard add-on is priced at CNY 1,000 ($140), and Xiaomi is also offering a matte “Soft Light” screen protector for CNY 200 ($30).

There’s no word yet on global availability, but if the Pad 7S Pro makes its way outside China, it could pose real competition to Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 and Apple’s iPad Pro.

