Xiaomi's latest $5.27 billion move hints at a major threat to Apple and Samsung

If Xiaomi continues delivering such impressive flagship experiences while also making its budget-friendly models more accessible worldwide, it could indeed grab an even bigger chunk of the market – especially with a hefty $5.27 billion backing its expansion plans.

Xiaomi's phones are already making a strong presence around the world, outpacing many other Chinese brands, but this new push could mean even more of its devices will land in international markets.The recently launched Xiaomi 15 Ultra has already made waves globally, going straight to the top of our camera test rankings , tying for first place with the Galaxy S25 Ultra . As my colleague puts it, it is "a spectacular camera with a phone attached to it."