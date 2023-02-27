Innovation returns to MWC as Xiaomi unveils its wireless AR glasses prototype





The wireless specs weigh in at 126g and are powered by the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 Platform. The glasses also feature Xiaomi's proprietary low-latency communication link which helps to deliver latency as low as 3ms between a paired smartphone and the glasses. Full link latency is as low as 50ms. Keeping the weight of the specs low are the materials used which include a magnesium-lithium alloy, carbon fiber parts, and a silicon-oxygen anode battery that was created in-house.











The device features a pair of MicroOLED displays that produce images that are bright with up to 1200 nits of intraocular brightness. Using micro gestures, users can select, open, and exit apps, and scroll through pages without having to use a nearby smartphone as a controller. Apps like YouTube and TikTok turn the specs into a big screen that can be taken anywhere. Another feature allows the user to "grab" the screen from a television allowing the user to continue watching the show from the glasses.





In addition, "Xiaomi utilizes the joints of the user's inner fingers as a gesture recognition area for Xiaomi Wireless AR Glasses. The directional is oriented from the second joint of the middle finger, with the second joint of the index finger representing the upward direction. When combined with the surrounding areas, this forms a four-way directional key for basic movement operations." Sliding the thumb on the index finger is the gesture used to enter and exit applications.







The Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition is among the first AR glasses to feature a "retina-level" display. The electrochromic lenses adapt to various lighting conditions and, according to Xiaomi , the "content displayed on the screen is reflected by three surfaces within the light-guiding prisms, resulting in a final presentation in front of the user's eyes." The wearable can be used to operate smart household devices and must be paired with a pairing with a Xiaomi 13 phone or another Snapdragon Spaces-ready device.





The Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition will have three different sizes of nosepieces. An attachable myopic clip can be added for use by nearsighted users. In blackout mode, users get an immersive experience when viewing content. Transparent mode delivers a "more vivid AR experience" that combines reality and virtual elements. The Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition will have three different sizes of nosepieces. An attachable myopic clip can be added for use by nearsighted users. In blackout mode, users get an immersive experience when viewing content. Transparent mode delivers a "more vivid AR experience" that combines reality and virtual elements.





At the moment, the units being displayed are considered prototypes and Xiaomi still has to decide whether to mass produce the glasses for the public.

