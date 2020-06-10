iOS Android Wearables Xiaomi

On eve of official unveiling, Xiaomi confirms larger display for Mi Band 5 and more

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 10, 2020, 5:26 PM
On eve of official unveiling, Xiaomi confirms larger display for Mi Band 5 and more
Tomorrow Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi Band 5, the latest version of the low-priced fitness tracker. Xiaomi itself has confirmed several rumored new features on China's Weibo social-media site (via 9to5Google) including a larger 1.2-inch OLED display; that's a little more than a 20% bump from the .95-inch screen found on the Mi Band 4. The Mi Band 5 will also support improved magnetic charging, act as a remote shutter button for your smartphone camera, and track women's health (which reportedly includes a menstrual cycle tracker).`

Speculation that the Mi Band 5 will include a sensor to monitor a user's blood saturation level is just that for now-speculation. Apple is reportedly including such a feature with the Apple Watch Series 6; readings between 95% and 100% indicate that a user's blood is being distributed well throughout his body and extremities. And reportedly the Mi Band 5 will support Amazon's Alexa digital voice assistant although the device doesn't have a microphone or speaker. From the start, we suspected that the heavy lifting would be done by the user's paired smartphone, but we are interested in seeing how this will work-if the rumor is legit.


Xiaomi is expected to add tracking for more activities including yoga, rowing, indoor cycling, elliptical, and jump rope exercise. That would bring to 11 the number of different physical activities monitored by the device. Color options leaked by Xiaomi the other day include black, yellow, orange, and olive green. NFC was available on the Chinese variant of the Mi Band 4 model so that users in China could pay using mobile payment service AliPay. This year, Xiaomi is supposed to include NFC on all variants of the fitness tracker allowing global users to also make mobile payments with the device.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 could be priced in the range of $40-$45. This is one of the few items that Americans can purchase from the manufacturer.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live will likely beat the Note 20 to market
Popular stories
Android 11 beta 1 is here; here's how to install it on your Pixel 2 and later
Popular stories
Can a phone measure distance like a ruler?
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G will snub the latest trends with a flat screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
AT&T starts rolling out a potentially game-changing 5G technology
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max has something in common with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and it's not good
Popular stories
A new set of Google Pixel 4a cases tells the tale of the camera island

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless