Xiaomi confirms the 15 Ultra design, but its camera might just be the real wow factor

Xiaomi 15 Ultra design is officially confirmed. | Image credit – Xiaomi

As you can see, theUltra is set to pack a massive camera module on the back, housing four cameras in total. Expect a 50 MP main sensor with a 1-inch type sensor alongside a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. There's also a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP telephoto shooter.The company's CEO already got hands-on with these cameras, but the results are still under wraps. And, of course, we'll have to give it a try ourselves to truly see how it performs.