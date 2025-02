Xiaomi confirms the 15 Ultra design, but its camera might just be the real wow factor

Xiaomi 15

Just got my hands on some new photography gear. What’s your must-have piece of equipment?#TheNextPinnaclepic.twitter.com/ZHrABYz1Qs — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 24, 2025



That said, it's looking like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be a serious contender in the camera game. It is expected to outperform the That said, it's looking like theUltra could be a serious contender in the camera game. It is expected to outperform the Xiaomi 14 Ultra , which at the moment is just behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in PhoneArena's Camera Scores . The big question is whether it has the chops to outshine Samsung's flagship, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

As you can see, theUltra is set to pack a massive camera module on the back, housing four cameras in total. Expect a 50 MP main sensor with a 1-inch type sensor alongside a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. There's also a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP telephoto shooter.The company's CEO already got hands-on with these cameras, but the results are still under wraps. And, of course, we'll have to give it a try ourselves to truly see how it performs.