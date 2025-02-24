GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Xiaomi confirms the 15 Ultra design, but its camera might just be the real wow factor

By
Xiaomi
Xiaomi just confirmed the launch date for its upcoming flagship phone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The global release is set for March 2, while China will get an earlier look at the phone, with an event at the end of February. Now, along with that, the design of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has also been officially revealed.

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, has given us an official sneak peek at the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra, sharing several images that confirm what we've already seen in leaked renders. These shots show off the phone in all its glory, showcasing three color options at launch – though there might be more down the line.

The standout here is the dual-tone design, which gives off serious camera vibes. This version combines black and white, blending vegan leather with glass on the back. The design clearly takes inspiration from some of Leica's iconic cameras, which makes sense given that the Ultra's cameras are a result of the company's collaboration with Leica.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra design is officially confirmed. | Image credit – Xiaomi 

As you can see, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to pack a massive camera module on the back, housing four cameras in total. Expect a 50 MP main sensor with a 1-inch type sensor alongside a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. There's also a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP telephoto shooter.

The company's CEO already got hands-on with these cameras, but the results are still under wraps. And, of course, we'll have to give it a try ourselves to truly see how it performs.



That said, it's looking like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be a serious contender in the camera game. It is expected to outperform the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which at the moment is just behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in PhoneArena's Camera Scores. The big question is whether it has the chops to outshine Samsung's flagship, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

