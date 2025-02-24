Xiaomi confirms the 15 Ultra design, but its camera might just be the real wow factor
Xiaomi just confirmed the launch date for its upcoming flagship phone, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The global release is set for March 2, while China will get an earlier look at the phone, with an event at the end of February. Now, along with that, the design of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has also been officially revealed.
The standout here is the dual-tone design, which gives off serious camera vibes. This version combines black and white, blending vegan leather with glass on the back. The design clearly takes inspiration from some of Leica's iconic cameras, which makes sense given that the Ultra's cameras are a result of the company's collaboration with Leica.
That said, it's looking like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be a serious contender in the camera game. It is expected to outperform the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which at the moment is just behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in PhoneArena's Camera Scores. The big question is whether it has the chops to outshine Samsung's flagship, but we won't have to wait long to find out.
Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, has given us an official sneak peek at the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra, sharing several images that confirm what we've already seen in leaked renders. These shots show off the phone in all its glory, showcasing three color options at launch – though there might be more down the line.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra design is officially confirmed. | Image credit – Xiaomi
As you can see, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is set to pack a massive camera module on the back, housing four cameras in total. Expect a 50 MP main sensor with a 1-inch type sensor alongside a 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. There's also a 50 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP telephoto shooter.
The company's CEO already got hands-on with these cameras, but the results are still under wraps. And, of course, we'll have to give it a try ourselves to truly see how it performs.
Just got my hands on some new photography gear. What’s your must-have piece of equipment?#TheNextPinnaclepic.twitter.com/ZHrABYz1Qs— Lei Jun (@leijun) February 24, 2025
