Android

Realme GT booted off benchmarking website AnTuTu for cheating

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 16, 2021, 11:33 AM
Realme GT booted off benchmarking website AnTuTu for cheating
Realme was promoting the new Realme GT as one of the most powerful Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones, citing AnTuTu performance. Turns out, those scores were inflated.

Realme said that the flagship scored 770,000 points. Per AnTuTu, the company gamed the system to pump up the score, which is why it is not reflective of the handset's real performance. When the benchmarking platform ran its own test, the phone only managed 688,602 points allegedly. 

Heavily threaded games and applications usually distribute their instructions between multiple cores. Realme allegedly deployed 'thread delay tactics' to execute most of the instructions on the fastest CPU cores. That's different from how computationally demanding apps are typically handled. 

Realme is standing its ground and has responded to these allegations by saying AnTuTu's test was conducted on a prototype unit and the commercial variant did indeed achieve 770,000 points.

That statement hasn't convinced Antutu and the platform has removed Realme GT’s score for three months. If the company fails to follow the correct protocols, the handset will be banned permanently. 

Previously, Realme has also been caught spoofing X50 Pro's score. Other companies including Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei and even chipmaker MediaTek have also been accused of cheating on benchmark tests in the past. 

The GT was announced just recently. It offers top-notch specs like a 120Hz OLED screen, a triple camera array, and a large battery with 65W charging for just 2,799 yuan (~$430).

