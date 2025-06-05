Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Xiaomi’s next compact flagship is better than the Galaxy S25 in almost every way

The advantage of launching a flagship in the second half of the year is quite clear.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi logo
Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of several flagship products, including a compact smartphone and a foldable. The unannounced Xiaomi 16 made headlines in the past, but it looks like some of the information leaked by various sources was inaccurate.

The upcoming Xiaomi 16 is a compact flagship that directly competes with Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s. However, if we are to believe the latest rumors surrounding Xiaomi flagship, the not-yet-released device will be better than the other two in many aspects.

The most recent Xiaomi 16 comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station who claims that the flagship will feature an even bigger battery than what some of the previous reports suggested.

For those unaware, Xiaomi 16 was initially rumored to pack a 6,800 mAh battery, which is already much bigger than Samsung Galaxy S25’s (and OnePlus 13s). However, Digital Chat Station now says that Xiaomi managed to include an even larger 7,000 mAh battery inside its upcoming flagship.

In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 4,000 mAh battery, while the OnePlus 13s drains energy from a bigger 6,260 mAh battery. Based on this information, we have a clear winner here and that’s Xiaomi 16.

Xiaomi 15 remains a very good flagship one year after launch | Image credit: PhoneArena

Another important aspect where Xiaomi 16 seems to be ahead is performance. Rumor has it that Xiaomi’s flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a chipset that the US-based company is expected to unveil sometime in September.

In comparison, both Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s are using Qualcomm’s most recent flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, although the Galaxy S25 has the overclocked “Leading Version.”

As far as the camera goes, Xiami 16 is rumored to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera, which includes a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a periscope telephoto lens. The Galaxy S25 has a similar triple camera setup, but uses smaller sensors, whereas the OnePlus 13s comes with a dual-camera.

Xiaomi 16 is a better flagship than the Galaxy S25 in almost every way. It might seem strange to say this, but that’s pretty normal in this day and age. Technology is moving so fast that launching a flagship in the second half of the year gives you a clear advantage over the other devices that came on the market just six months ago.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe •

Smartphones

by HariBhetuwal •

Are camera phones worthed it if you aren't a photographer?

by Kacheman • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
T-Mobile kills the SIM block feature, making employees very happy
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless