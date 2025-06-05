Xiaomi’s next compact flagship is better than the Galaxy S25 in almost every way
The advantage of launching a flagship in the second half of the year is quite clear.
Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of several flagship products, including a compact smartphone and a foldable. The unannounced Xiaomi 16 made headlines in the past, but it looks like some of the information leaked by various sources was inaccurate.
The upcoming Xiaomi 16 is a compact flagship that directly competes with Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s. However, if we are to believe the latest rumors surrounding Xiaomi flagship, the not-yet-released device will be better than the other two in many aspects.
For those unaware, Xiaomi 16 was initially rumored to pack a 6,800 mAh battery, which is already much bigger than Samsung Galaxy S25’s (and OnePlus 13s). However, Digital Chat Station now says that Xiaomi managed to include an even larger 7,000 mAh battery inside its upcoming flagship.
Another important aspect where Xiaomi 16 seems to be ahead is performance. Rumor has it that Xiaomi’s flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a chipset that the US-based company is expected to unveil sometime in September.
In comparison, both Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s are using Qualcomm’s most recent flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, although the Galaxy S25 has the overclocked “Leading Version.”
As far as the camera goes, Xiami 16 is rumored to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera, which includes a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a periscope telephoto lens. The Galaxy S25 has a similar triple camera setup, but uses smaller sensors, whereas the OnePlus 13s comes with a dual-camera.
Xiaomi 16 is a better flagship than the Galaxy S25 in almost every way. It might seem strange to say this, but that’s pretty normal in this day and age. Technology is moving so fast that launching a flagship in the second half of the year gives you a clear advantage over the other devices that came on the market just six months ago.
The upcoming Xiaomi 16 is a compact flagship that directly competes with Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s. However, if we are to believe the latest rumors surrounding Xiaomi flagship, the not-yet-released device will be better than the other two in many aspects.
The most recent Xiaomi 16 comes from reputable leaker Digital Chat Station who claims that the flagship will feature an even bigger battery than what some of the previous reports suggested.
For those unaware, Xiaomi 16 was initially rumored to pack a 6,800 mAh battery, which is already much bigger than Samsung Galaxy S25’s (and OnePlus 13s). However, Digital Chat Station now says that Xiaomi managed to include an even larger 7,000 mAh battery inside its upcoming flagship.
In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 4,000 mAh battery, while the OnePlus 13s drains energy from a bigger 6,260 mAh battery. Based on this information, we have a clear winner here and that’s Xiaomi 16.
Xiaomi 15 remains a very good flagship one year after launch | Image credit: PhoneArena
Another important aspect where Xiaomi 16 seems to be ahead is performance. Rumor has it that Xiaomi’s flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, a chipset that the US-based company is expected to unveil sometime in September.
In comparison, both Samsung Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13s are using Qualcomm’s most recent flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, although the Galaxy S25 has the overclocked “Leading Version.”
As far as the camera goes, Xiami 16 is rumored to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera, which includes a 1/1.3-inch main sensor and a periscope telephoto lens. The Galaxy S25 has a similar triple camera setup, but uses smaller sensors, whereas the OnePlus 13s comes with a dual-camera.
Xiaomi 16 is a better flagship than the Galaxy S25 in almost every way. It might seem strange to say this, but that’s pretty normal in this day and age. Technology is moving so fast that launching a flagship in the second half of the year gives you a clear advantage over the other devices that came on the market just six months ago.
Things that are NOT allowed: