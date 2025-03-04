Xiaomi 15 Ultra sabotages itself on the global stage, is there a reason for it?

Xiaomi 15





Cost cutting for the global audience?





One reason that comes to mind is that Xiaomi is simply cutting costs where it can. The Chinese smartphone industry has become extremely competitive over the last few years. It’s gotten to the point where consumers in China are beginning to switch from the iPhone to domestic offerings instead.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy AI is finally changing that ) and the same battery capacities. Why would Xiaomi spend extra money to provide bigger batteries in a market that suffers from a severe lack of them?



But then again bigger batteries are barely more expensive to manufacture. Costs add up but would Xiaomi really risk its global image for a little bit of profit? One reason that comes to mind is that Xiaomi is simply cutting costs where it can. The Chinese smartphone industry has become extremely competitive over the last few years. It’s gotten to the point where consumers in China are beginning to switch from the iPhone to domestic offerings instead.Meanwhile Samsung and Apple’s offerings aren’t nearly as innovative as of yet. The Galaxy and iPhone flagships continue to offer the same resolutions, the same amount of RAM () and the same battery capacities. Why would Xiaomi spend extra money to provide bigger batteries in a market that suffers from a severe lack of them?But then again bigger batteries are barely more expensive to manufacture. Costs add up but would Xiaomi really risk its global image for a little bit of profit?





Supply and demand





There is likely another reason that the global variant of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra shipped with a smaller battery: supply and demand. Simply put, Xiaomi probably doesn’t have enough resources to manufacture bigger batteries for every 15 Ultra in the world.



If that is the case then the Chinese market back home takes priority because of the aforementioned competitiveness. International consumers are already used to smaller batteries on their phones so they wouldn’t really complain, right?



Well…maybe. There is likely another reason that the global variant of theUltra shipped with a smaller battery: supply and demand. Simply put, Xiaomi probably doesn’t have enough resources to manufacture bigger batteries for every 15 Ultra in the world.If that is the case then the Chinese market back home takes priority because of the aforementioned competitiveness. International consumers are already used to smaller batteries on their phones so they wouldn’t really complain, right?Well…maybe.



Recommended Stories

Does it really matter?

Does it actually matter that we got a smaller battery? I’d say yes. True: the Xiaomi 15 Ultra scores impressive hours but it never came first in our comparison. It was always beat by either the



Furthermore, as a massive proponent of improved battery life for phones, I am just bummed overall to see the global version’s downgrade. Some people argue that current battery time on most smartphones is good enough unless you’re glued to your phone. Well…I’m glued to my phone then. Give me a phone that actually lasts a day without needing a recharge.



And it doesn’t help that despite the bigger wattage the Xiaomi 15 Ultra still charges slower than the Galaxy S25 Ultra . It only really picks up the pace for the last few percentage points of charging and completes it just six minutes faster than Samsung’s flagship. The Does it actually matter that we got a smaller battery? I’d say yes. True: theUltra scores impressive hours but it never came first in our comparison. It was always beat by either the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro Max Furthermore, as a massive proponent of improved battery life for phones, I am just bummed overall to see the global version’s downgrade. Some people argue that current battery time on most smartphones is good enough unless you’re glued to your phone. Well…I’m glued to my phone then. Give me a phone that actually lasts a day without needing a recharge.And it doesn’t help that despite the bigger wattage theUltra still charges slower than the. It only really picks up the pace for the last few percentage points of charging and completes it just six minutes faster than Samsung’s flagship. The OnePlus 13 on the other hand is blazing fast and leaves all its rivals in the dust.





Stop undervaluing the global market!





The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is hardly the first time a Chinese manufacturer has given less priority to the global market. Take the Vivo X200 Ultra for example: a brilliant phone that will not be seeing an international launch like its predecessor.



Chinese phone manufacturers also keep refusing to adopt some U.S. bands which turns off American consumers. Though an argument can be made that U.S. carriers are preventing them from doing so. At least the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has finally taken some steps to address this but the base model should have done so as well in my opinion.



Not releasing the best variants internationally, not adopting U.S. bands and not providing the same specifications is really hurting these companies. It’s bad for business and it’s bad for the consumer. Samsung and Apple need competition in the U.S. but this isn’t how you go about it, lower pricing or not. TheUltra is hardly the first time a Chinese manufacturer has given less priority to the global market. Take the Vivo X200 Ultra for example: a brilliant phone that will not be seeing an international launch like its predecessor.Chinese phone manufacturers also keep refusing to adopt some U.S. bands which turns off American consumers. Though an argument can be made that U.S. carriers are preventing them from doing so. At least theUltra has finally taken some steps to address this but the base model should have done so as well in my opinion.Not releasing the best variants internationally, not adopting U.S. bands and not providing the same specifications is really hurting these companies. It’s bad for business and it’s bad for the consumer. Samsung and Apple need competition in the U.S. but this isn’t how you go about it, lower pricing or not.