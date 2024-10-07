Xiaomi 15, Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200: can you guess which one will pack the largest battery?









The other two questions are:



Does it take good photos?

Will I be institutionalized when I go mad, if the phone is so slow that it opens Google Maps in 8 seconds?

In short, battery life is pretty important to me. And to you as well, I imagine. While there's more to the overall battery life than just the sheer mAh figures – for example, the



So, if you're on the lookout for your next phone – and both Apple and Samsung are not on your radar – you'd probably want to check these bad boys out:



Xiaomi 15

Oppo Find X8

Vivo X200

Soon, they'll materialize and we'll get to see them in their full glory. Of course, there are numerous leaks and rumors already.



Time to add one more to the record!



Which of the phones above you'd guess will come with the largest battery inside?



Spoiler alert: it's the Vivo X200, if



Vivo's X200 flagship trio is set for October 14: that's when the Vivo X200, X200 Pro mini, and X200 Pro are expected to be premiered. Recent information claims that the compact version will come with a robust 5700 mAh battery. However, a new leak suggests that the standard Vivo X200 will have an even larger 5800 mAh battery.



In line with current trends, Vivo is incorporating silicon anode battery technology, allowing for greater capacity without increasing size.



For comparison, other flagship models like the Xiaomi 15 and Oppo Find X8 offer batteries of 5400 mAh and 5700 mAh, respectively.



Recommended Stories



One reason for this shift back to smaller models could be advancements in battery technology. For example, last year’s Oppo Find X7, with its larger 6.78-inch display, housed only a 5000 mAh battery and weighed over 200 grams. The use of silicon anode materials seems to address challenges like short battery life and the bulky size and weight of previous models. Fingers crossed!



Notably, Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8 will weigh under 200 grams, despite featuring a larger battery. Leaks indicate that the device is only 7mm thick and weighs just 190 grams. Meanwhile, the Pro and Ultra versions are rumored to offer even better battery life, exceeding 6000 mAh.



The leak also highlights charging speeds: both the Vivo and Xiaomi flagships support 90W fast wired charging, while the Oppo Find X8 has a slightly slower 80W charging rate. However, specific details on the dimensions and weight of the Vivo X200 are still unknown. It's in the top three questions to ask myself, when an interesting phone grabs my attention.The other two questions are:In short, battery life is pretty important to me. And to you as well, I imagine. While there's more to the overall battery life than just the sheer mAh figures – for example, the stacked battery production method gave iPhone 15 users a real advantage – I still want a battery with a high mAh capacity.So, if you're on the lookout for your next phone – and both Apple and Samsung are not on your radar – you'd probably want to check these bad boys out:Soon, they'll materialize and we'll get to see them in their full glory. Of course, there are numerous leaks and rumors already.Which of the phones above you'd guess will come with the largest battery inside?Spoiler alert: it's the Vivo X200, if this recent rumor holds out to be true.Vivo's X200 flagship trio is set for October 14: that's when the Vivo X200, X200 Pro mini, and X200 Pro are expected to be premiered. Recent information claims that the compact version will come with a robust 5700 mAh battery. However, a new leak suggests that the standard Vivo X200 will have an even larger 5800 mAh battery.In line with current trends, Vivo is incorporating silicon anode battery technology, allowing for greater capacity without increasing size.For comparison, other flagship models like the Xiaomi 15 and Oppo Find X8 offer batteries of 5400 mAh and 5700 mAh, respectively.Interestingly, all these devices maintain a somewhat compact form factor, with display sizes of 6.3 inches (Xiaomi 15), 6.5 inches (Oppo Find X8), and 6.6 inches (Vivo X200). This marks a shift, as smaller flagship phones historically struggled with sales, leading manufacturers to focus on larger devices.One reason for this shift back to smaller models could be advancements in battery technology. For example, last year’s Oppo Find X7, with its larger 6.78-inch display, housed only a 5000 mAh battery and weighed over 200 grams. The use of silicon anode materials seems to address challenges like short battery life and the bulky size and weight of previous models. Fingers crossed!Notably, Oppo has confirmed that the Find X8 will weigh under 200 grams, despite featuring a larger battery. Leaks indicate that the device is only 7mm thick and weighs just 190 grams. Meanwhile, the Pro and Ultra versions are rumored to offer even better battery life, exceeding 6000 mAh.The leak also highlights charging speeds: both the Vivo and Xiaomi flagships support 90W fast wired charging, while the Oppo Find X8 has a slightly slower 80W charging rate. However, specific details on the dimensions and weight of the Vivo X200 are still unknown.

The question of "How fast will my phone die on me, if I'm using it moderately throughout the day?" is a question I've been asking myself time and time again.