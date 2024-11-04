Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average

This could get interpreted one of two ways: either Xiaomi is resting on its laurels and is playing it safe, or it did things the right way from the get-go, so little change is necessary to deliver even better camera performance with its new device.





Exploring the specs of the two devices, it quickly becomes clear that the Xiaomi 14T Pro wins some and loses some. It gets a wider aperture for the main camera, but a slightly smaller sensor in contrast with the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

Additionally, the telephoto camera grew longer, now maxing at 2.6X optical zoom, but this has led to a slightly narrower aperture, which might slightly hurt low-light performance.

Finally, the only camera to seemingly get zero changes is the ultrawide one.

How does this all translate to the camera's overall image quality and performance?

Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 157 142 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 162 149 Main (wide) BEST 85 79 Zoom BEST 28 25 Ultra-wide BEST 25 20 Selfie BEST 30 24 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 153 135 Main (wide) BEST 79 76 Zoom BEST 27 18 Ultra-wide BEST 23 20 Selfie BEST 28 22

Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Score compared to its rivals



Well, the Xiaomi 14T Pro doesn't exactly shine in comparison with some of its more popular rivals. All three–– Pixel 9 Pro , Galaxy S24 Plus , and OnePlus 12––fare significantly better in both our still photography and video recording tests.

Galaxy S24 Plus gets 151.7 points, the Pixel 9 Pro achieves 150.5 points, while the The Xiaomi 14T Pro achieves 148.6 points in the photo test, while thegets 151.7 points, theachieves 150.5 points, while the OnePlus 12 is closest to the Xiaomi with 145.5 points.

Video recording-wise, the Xiaomi 14T Pro doesn't impress at all: it's held back by the lackluster video quality when zoomed. All three of its rivals easily beat it in this category, and it's once again the OnePlus 12 that's closest in the race.







Pros Lovely colors, okay dynamics with the main camera

Decent and very usable telephoto camera Lots of detail with most cameras Cons Some oversharpening artifacts present in most scenes

Some oversharpening artifacts present in most scenes Very soft ultrawide camera

Very soft ultrawide camera Front camera disappoints with mediocrity





Main Camera









The main camera of the Xiaomi 14T Pro is fairly decent, treating us to decent dynamics and colors that are easy to love. The color temperature is spot on in most cases, but details aren't as sharp as on the Galaxy S24 Plus or the Pixel 9 Pro . At the same time, there are some oversharpening issues present.





Zoom Quality









The telephoto camera performs surprisingly well and even beats the OnePlus 12 and Galaxy S24 Plus in terms of overall qualities. It shines with good dynamics (no burned highlights or crushed shadows), delivers excellent detail at both the native 2.6X and the lossless 5X zoom while delivering minimal oversharpening artifacts. Overall, decent performance with this one!





Ultra-wide Camera









What will immediately strike upon examining samples taken with the Xiaomi 14T Pro's ultrawide cameras are the soft corners: it appears that this camera is only capable of resolving details in the wide center of the scene. Other than that, the ultrawide is okay, but doesn't really stand out with anything in particular; it's just a camera you'd use occasionally either way.





Front Camera









The megapixel-heavy upgrade of the front camera hasn't been converted to a notable increase in overall quality. The front-facing camera of the Xiaomi 14T Pro isn't as sharp as the phone's rivals and has some dynamics issues, too. Some may call it painfully realistic, but the OnePlus 12 , Galaxy S24 Plus , and Pixel 9 Pro all fare better.





Main Camera - Video









The main camera delivers decent video with a pretty wide dynamic range and excellent color temperature, but the video tends to run slightly underexposed. Detail is also far from ideal and behind its rivals, which all score higher in our video test. Stabilization is on par with the rest, and the bevy of software features kind of even things out here.





Ultra-wide quality - Video









The ultrawide camera delivers a slightly underexposed video, which is otherwise surprisingly decent.





Zoom quality Video









At 2X zoom, when the phone essentially crops in on the main sensor, the video quality is decent, but it's easy to notice some noise and smudgy detail. Colors and exposure are lovely though, but we can't really think of use cases for this mode: just jump to the native 2.6X zoom and call it a day.









The 2.6X telephoto is where it's at and things are looking up. We get splendid image quality with lots of detail, a "spot-on" color temperature that just feels right and represents reality in the best way possible, while also giving us decent dynamics and perfects stabilization.









While usable, videos taken at 5X zoom don't have many redeeming qualities: details quickly deteriorate and artifacts start creeping up.





Selfie video





A mediocre amount of detail and unimpressive dynamics make for a pretty forgettable front-facing video.





Conclusion



