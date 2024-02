Xiaomi 14 series is coming to international markets very soon

Xiaomi 14

It was bound to happen , but we now finally have confirmation that Xiaomi’s 14 series will be going global very soon. Both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to be released outside of China as early as next month, although availability for thePro might be limited.Xiaomi India recently posted a teaser on Twitter that references its collaboration with Leica. Although thename isn’t mentioned it’s pretty clear that it’s a teaser for the company’s flagship series.Introduced in China back in October , theand 14 Pro are the company’s most advanced smartphones to date. They feature state-of-the-art cameras, powerful processors, great displays, and stylish designs.More importantly, they are priced extremely competitively, as thecosts as low as €515 / $560, while thePro is priced to sell for €645 / $700. Of course, these prices will be adjusted for the international market, so we expect Xiaomi’s flagships to be slightly more expensive in other countries.Hopefully, they be priced way below the €1.000 / $1,000 mark, otherwise Xiaomi will have a hard time competing with other popular brands outside of China.Unfortunately, Xiaomi India didn’t hint at any global release date for theand 14 Pro, but it’s likely that the phone will be introduced for the international market at MWC 2024, which is set to kick off on February 26.