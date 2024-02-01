Xiaomi 14 series is coming to international markets very soon
It was bound to happen, but we now finally have confirmation that Xiaomi’s 14 series will be going global very soon. Both the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to be released outside of China as early as next month, although availability for the Xiaomi 14 Pro might be limited.
Xiaomi India recently posted a teaser on Twitter that references its collaboration with Leica. Although the Xiaomi 14 name isn’t mentioned it’s pretty clear that it’s a teaser for the company’s flagship series.
More importantly, they are priced extremely competitively, as the Xiaomi 14 costs as low as €515 / $560, while the Xiaomi 14 Pro is priced to sell for €645 / $700. Of course, these prices will be adjusted for the international market, so we expect Xiaomi’s flagships to be slightly more expensive in other countries.
Unfortunately, Xiaomi India didn’t hint at any global release date for the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, but it’s likely that the phone will be introduced for the international market at MWC 2024, which is set to kick off on February 26.
Introduced in China back in October, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro are the company’s most advanced smartphones to date. They feature state-of-the-art cameras, powerful processors, great displays, and stylish designs.
Hopefully, they be priced way below the €1.000 / $1,000 mark, otherwise Xiaomi will have a hard time competing with other popular brands outside of China.
