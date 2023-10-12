Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro rumored to be unveiled on October 27
Qualcomm's next premium-gen processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is planned to be unveiled in Hawaii between October 24 and 26, which is earlier than previous years. Rumors have been pointing to Xiaomi really looking to be the first phone maker to introduce phones with the new chip. Now, GSMArena reports that a new rumor coming from China claims the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro will be announced on October 27.
The rumors say the two phones will be unveiled on October 27, which is actually just a day after the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. These two phones will be the successors to the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, which were launched last year in December.
The Pro is said to rock a titanium frame and satellite connectivity (surprise, surprise). The two phones have already made their rounds in China certification sites, and we expect screen, camera, and charging upgrades. Also, a new vibration motor can be introduced. It is said that mass production of the two phones has already started.
Xioami 14 and 14 Pro might as well be the first phones to rock the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Little is known about these two phones, apart from the fact that they will sport the newest and most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Rumors say the two phones will come with a new design, Leica-tuned cameras, and will ship with MIUI 15 and Android 14.
