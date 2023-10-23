Xiaomi 14 to be introduced on October 26, specs leaked ahead of announcement
Although previous rumors pointed to a possible Xiaomi 14 reveal on October 27, the Chinese company recently confirmed a different announcement date, October 26. Of course, the phone will be initially introduced in China, which means October 26 in China is October 27 in other parts of the world.
The upcoming flagship(s) will be accompanied by Xiaomi’s new Watch S3 smartwatch, as well as the newly announced HyperOS, which will probably get highlighted during the event since it’s supposed to replace the old MIUI.
The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 3 and 16GB of RAM. Just to give fans an idea of what these new phones are capable of compared to Xiaomi’s previous flagships, it’s worth mentioning that Xiaomi 14 is 20 percent faster than the Xiaomi 13 according to the scores on Geekbench.
No information about price has been leaked yet, but considering these will be Xiaomi’s first phones to run HyperOS and the first to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset (which hasn’t been announced yet), we expect these phones to be slightly more expensive than the previous generation.
In addition to the event confirmation posted on Weibo (via PlayfulDroid), we have more details about the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro specs. Both phones have been recently spotted on Geekbench (via MySmartPrice) and judging by the listings, these will be Xiaomi’s most powerful handsets.
Apart from that, we also know that Xiaomi 14 Pro will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120 wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Also, both phones will pack 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rate.
