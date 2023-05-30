Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery

Xiaomi
1
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
The Xiaomi 13 family is still relatively new, but we already have rumors and leaks about the successor. According to a post on Chinese social network Weibo and our well-known tipster, DigitalChatStation, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 90W–120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

What's with the two charging speeds, you may ask? Well, there's a rumor that two versions of the Xiaomi 14 Pro will see the light of day: one with a curved screen and the aforementioned 120W fast charging (most likely for the Chinese market), and one with a flat screen and 90W charging. Another possibility is that the vanilla Xiaomi 14 will rock a flat screen, while the Pro version will have a curved screen.

Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery


The other piece of information in the post makes a bold prediction about the chipset inside Xiaomi's next flagship. The "SM8650" part is actually the model name of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. We do have some information regarding this new Qualcomm silicon, it's rumored to feature clock speeds up to 3.7 GHz and a slightly revamped architecture with a 1+5+2 core configuration, compared to the 1+4+3 that we know from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

When it comes to the camera of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, there's a little piece of rumor coming from 91Mobiles, and it says the phone will make use of a new WLG High-Lens sensor, a hybrid glass-plastic lens that supposedly allows for a wider aperture and more precise focus. It's still early days, so take all this with a healthy grain of salt.

Read More:

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
New Google Messages feature could turn Android users into dry texters
New Google Messages feature could turn Android users into dry texters
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Verizon customer stunned by $600 bill after the carrier gave her two free Apple Watch SE units
Verizon customer stunned by $600 bill after the carrier gave her two free Apple Watch SE units
Social media posts suggest password sharing ban is leading to a surge in Netflix cancellations
Social media posts suggest password sharing ban is leading to a surge in Netflix cancellations
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless