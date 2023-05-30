Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
The Xiaomi 13 family is still relatively new, but we already have rumors and leaks about the successor. According to a post on Chinese social network Weibo and our well-known tipster, DigitalChatStation, the Xiaomi 14 Pro will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 90W–120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
The other piece of information in the post makes a bold prediction about the chipset inside Xiaomi's next flagship. The "SM8650" part is actually the model name of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. We do have some information regarding this new Qualcomm silicon, it's rumored to feature clock speeds up to 3.7 GHz and a slightly revamped architecture with a 1+5+2 core configuration, compared to the 1+4+3 that we know from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
What's with the two charging speeds, you may ask? Well, there's a rumor that two versions of the Xiaomi 14 Pro will see the light of day: one with a curved screen and the aforementioned 120W fast charging (most likely for the Chinese market), and one with a flat screen and 90W charging. Another possibility is that the vanilla Xiaomi 14 will rock a flat screen, while the Pro version will have a curved screen.
When it comes to the camera of the Xiaomi 14 Pro, there's a little piece of rumor coming from 91Mobiles, and it says the phone will make use of a new WLG High-Lens sensor, a hybrid glass-plastic lens that supposedly allows for a wider aperture and more precise focus. It's still early days, so take all this with a healthy grain of salt.
