Europe is welcoming the Xiaomi 13 Ultra super-flagship with open arms and empty pockets

That's... a lot of gigs for a lot of phone, and it's of course only the beginning of a beautifully advanced spec sheet. We're talking about a spec sheet that includes everything from a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor to a "professional-grade" 6.73-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, as well as a 5,000mAh battery capable of charging wirelessly at 50W speeds while going up to 90W when plugged in the good old fashioned way.





But the main claim to fame of this pull-out-all-the-stops beast has to be the rear-facing camera setup, which is comprised of four, count'em, four different 50MP sensors. The first one is obviously the biggest and most important of the bunch, with a 1-inch size and variable aperture technology, while the other three are of the ultra-wide-angle, telephoto, and "super-telephoto" varieties, with each one boasting Leica engineering and ultimately coming together to promise a mobile imaging experience like nothing else on the market today.









Is that enough to justify the €1,500 price point? Perhaps, and even more so when you also consider the "second generation nano-tech material" used to achieve the decidedly unique look of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra's back cover. But will the company achieve mainstream success at a time when more and more consumers are looking to pay less and less for new phones with respectable if not groundbreaking capabilities? That seems doubtful.