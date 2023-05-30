The Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s final price has been revealed by online retailers… For the EU
Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship — the Xiaomi 13 Ultra — is looking to become one of the best Android phones. Its price, however, was a point of contention with some leaks pointing to the massive €1,499 for the EU. Ouch!
That’s like 100 on top of the price of a brand new Galaxy S23 Ultra! And some online retailers seem to have thought the same. Regardless if this is a form of jumping the gun or not, the fact of the matter is that NotebookCheck has found some online listings.
Now that’s more like it! Well, it is still up there within the range of the S23 Ultra, but we digress. The weird thing is that some of these retailers have the shipping estimates listed as five to seven business days. So… European launch soon?
We’ve already managed to present you with a preview for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. But in case you need a quick rerun, here’s the gist of the phone:
Yeah… Now you can probably see why the price point is so high. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which also has 12GB of RAM equipped, this is likely going to be an absolute powerhouse of a phone.
All that being said, until the phone gets in the hands of users and we can safely say “It's official!”, you should take the aforementioned price points with a grain of salt. But if they turn out to be true… A price tag of about $1,350 (direct conversion) kind of, sort of makes sense.
So, here’s a quick roundup! And note — this is all for the 512GB of storage with 12GB of RAM variant:
- Belsimpel — Belgium — €1,299
- Gomibo — Germany — €1,277
- Gomibo — Netherlands — €1,277
- Gomibo — Ireland — €1,320
Some of the variants that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is going to be available in.
- 6,7” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 gen 2 under the hood
- Up to 512GB of Storage
- 12GB of RAM
- Quad cam setup, consisting of 50MP sensors for: wide, ultra-wide, 3,2X Zoom, 5X periscope zoom
- 32MP selfie snapper
- 5,000mAh of battery
- 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charger
But that quad-cam setup with all-around 50MP sensors is also notable. Naturally, it continues the time-honored tradition of Xiaomi teaming up with Leica, but beyond that: this phone is capable of producing standout photos with a distinct look and feel.
