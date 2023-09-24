This exciting Xiaomi 12T deal is still up and running at Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you remember when Amazon UK threw a smashing deal on the Xiaomi 12T 5G? Well, the 31% discount is still up for grabs. So, if you missed the first chance to take advantage, it’s not too late to treat yourself to this exciting gem at a bargain price.
We get that this Android phone doesn’t bear an Apple or Samsung logo. But it offers more value for money than you’d think. It’s, in fact, decidedly impressive for its price, all the more so when it’s £170 cheaper. With long battery life and snappy performance, neatly tucked in a sleek package, the device should meet most people’s expectations (and budget.)
What’s so special about this phone? Actually, it’s not just one thing! Firstly, Xiaomi adorned it with a beautiful 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate. Aided by the dual stereo speakers (which is actually unusual), the screen can immerse you entirely, bringing you closer to your favorite drama series.
We got a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC on deck as well. This processor is fast enough to handle most tasks and even some titles with ease. You can even test it with some 3D games, though steer clear of the most demanding titles. So far so good, right?
As we’ve noted in our review, the triple camera configuration with a 108MP main snapper is far from perfect. Still, we have to remember which price range this device belongs to. Xiaomi also gives us plenty of internal storage space on board – this bad boy has 256GB of storage and comes with 8GB RAM.
The smartphone runs on Android 12 out of the box, and the manufacturer promises several years of OS updates, which sounds promising. Xiaomi had another ace up its sleeve to make this smartphone a promising contender for the best budget phone title – the smashing battery life. The company packed a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood that lasts about 13.5 hours screen-on time. Not only that, but the battery supports an impressively fast 120W HyperCharge.
