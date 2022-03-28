Xiaomi followed Samsung's example in throttling apps but not Geekbench (allegedly)

Xiaomi could be throttling the Mi 11, and could end up like Samsung on Geekbench

He also added that similar behavior is observed when Geekbench is disguised as Genshin Impact, another popular online game. Well, what this could mean is that Xiaomi is throttling games, in what we can assume is an effort to limit battery drain and preserve phones from overheating from the extensive chipset demand that games can cause. So far, we don't know if other apps are affected.







This also happens when Geekbench is disguised as other games such as Genshin Impact. — John Poole (@jfpoole) March 27, 2022





For those of you who are curious: here's what happened with Samsung

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up