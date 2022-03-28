Xiaomi followed Samsung's example in throttling apps but not Geekbench (allegedly)1
Xiaomi could be throttling the Mi 11, and could end up like Samsung on Geekbench
Geekbench co-founder John Poole stated on Twitter that he has observed suspicious behavior with the Geekbench test results with the Xiaomi Mi 11. It seems that the company is throttling benchmark apps when they are disguised as games, but running them at full speed if they are not.
This also happens when Geekbench is disguised as other games such as Genshin Impact.— John Poole (@jfpoole) March 27, 2022
Pretty much, throttling games but not throttling benchmarks apps makes those benchmark results not reflect the real-world performance of the said phone.
And that's actually not all. This is not the first time that such claims were raised against Xiaomi. Last year, AnandTech tested the Xiaomi 11T Pro and reported similar results. However, Poole's test comes not long after Samsung's saga with the throttling where the South Korea-based tech giant experienced high levels of scrutiny for the practice.
For those of you who are curious: here's what happened with Samsung
We mentioned above that Samsung had a similar situation happen recently, which resulted in Geekbench delisting some Galaxy models from its benchmark results: first, it was the Galaxy S22 series, then it removed the S21 series, the S20 series, and even the Galaxy S10 series.
Samsung was found to throttle the performance of more than 10,000 apps using a service called Game Optimization Service or GOS. The service is designed to manage gaming apps and prevent overheating issues, but it was also found to limit the performance of other popular non-gaming apps, such as Microsoft Office and the video conference app Zoom.
Okay, but let's give credit when it is due: Samsung did apologize for the situation and then even issued an update for the Galaxy S22 series and the Game Optimization Service. The apology was given by Samsung CEO CEO JH Han, and he apologized to customers and shareholders for the controversy around the GOS.
Well, all in all, we have to wait and see what will happen with Xiaomi after this allegation.
