Amazon UK has the amazing Xiaomi 12 Lite mid-ranger for up to £150 OFF; grab one before it's too late

If you are in the market for a new mid-range smartphone and happen to live in the UK, you will most likely be pleased to learn that Amazon UK is currently selling the Black-colored Xiaomi 12 Lite for 33% off its price. This means you will save £140 on a brand-new Xiaomi 12 Lite if you pull the trigger on this deal. If you want to score even bigger savings and the color of your phone doesn't matter to you, you can get the Xiaomi 12 Lite in Pink instead, which is currently 36% off, which means you will save £150 if you go for this color option.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G 128GB, Black: Save £140!

Grab the Black-colored Xiaomi 12 Lite with 128GB of storage space from Amazon UK and save £140. The phone has good performance and is a real bargain at this price.
£140 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G 128GB, Pink: Now £150 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the Pink-colored Xiaomi 12 Lite and save £150. The phone has decent performance and is a real bargain.
£150 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


With a solid mid-range Snapdragon 778G processor under the hood, the Xiaomi 12 Lite delivers pretty decent performance and will easily deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. It should be able to run games as well, but the demanding ones won't be at their highest graphical settings.

In addition to its decent performance, the Xiaomi 12 Lite sports a huge 108 MP camera, which takes lovely pictures. Of course, the camera can also record videos, which look fairly decent, though it's worth noting that the photos look better.

In terms of battery life, the Xiaomi 12 Lite sports a 4300 mAh power cell, which should last you a full day on a single charge. But, if you need to make a quick top-up, you will only need 13 minutes for the phone to reach 50%, thanks to the fast 67W wired charging on board. Oh, and there is a 67W charger included in the box.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has everything you need for your new smartphone to have: pretty decent performance, a camera that takes good photos, nice battery life, and fast wired charging. And this awesome phone can be yours for less. So, be sure to grab one now while it's discounted on Amazon UK.

